Dawn dishwashing liquid rises to the top of Whole Brand Index | WARC | The Feed

Brand equity & strength Brand valuation Brand purpose

Procter & Gamble dishwashing brand Dawn ranked highest in the Whole Brand Index, which examines holistic brand behavior, business results and higher purpose, and across dimensions including product, workforce, customer experience, design, and communications.

The WBI analysis is conducted annually by US agency Barkley.

Why looking at brands holistically matters

The concept of a brand has long since stopped being centered around the moment when a consumer makes a purchase. Instead, successful brands are often orchestrated systems that people encounter across a variety of well-defined dimensions, and their performances across these aspects determine success in a competitive market.

Takeaways