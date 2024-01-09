Data maturity must align with business strategy | WARC | The Feed

Data management Data protection & privacy Strategy

Data is the key to brand strategy and, amid the rise of generative AI, there are some areas that marketers should focus on to assess the value and maturity of their data, according to a report from the MMA and EY.

Why data maturity matters

Since marketing will be among the most impacted by AI in future, business and technology agenda alignment is key to driving better data strategies. Marketers must invest in insight orchestration and not just marketing activities in order to connect business and data technology strategy end to end at scale.

Takeaways