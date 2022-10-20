You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Data culture in APAC and the human layer of complexity
Data culture relates to how consumers feel about brands accessing their data, and Dentsu says understanding the differences in APAC will unlock competitive advantage.
Why it matters
To build customer relationships that elicit insight, guide personalisation and generate competitive advantage, brands must understand each market’s unique data culture and use it strategically.
Takeaways
Global Ad Trends: Gen Z spends more than two thirds of media time online
A new analysis by WARC has found that Generation Z (16-24-year olds) spends more time online than any other group with 67.7% of their media time spent online – though social is incredibly important, the new report identifies an extremely valuable opportunity in audio.
Why it matters
While age isn’t the only factor determining consumer behaviour, WARC’s analysis indicates that the year somebody was born remains a useful indicator of their channel and platform preferences.
Find out more in WARC’s Global Ad Trends: Finding Gen Z (download a sample here)
What’s going on
- Social media, of course, dominates. Yet, Gen Z is demonstrating that its attention is finite; even as new platforms emerge, global social usage is expected to dip slightly this year – getting people’s attention is going to become a bigger challenge for platforms.
- TikTok is critical. Nearly 40% of TikTok’s advertising audience is aged between 18 and 24, totalling 421.1 million (source: Kepios). With TikTok users spending an average of 95 minutes per day with the app (source: Sensor Tower).
- New media, especially audio, opportunities drive Gen-Z consumption. Music and podcast streaming are critical here, with 16-24s consuming more audio content per day than all forms of premium video combined.
- It is not the biggest consumer of media, overall. It might have identified the most extremely online generation, but in terms of total media consumption they lag behind 25-34s (typically thought of as millennials), who tend to consume greater quantities of both linear and streaming TV.
Key quote
“Gen Z has been uniquely impacted by technological innovations,” explains Alex Brownsell, WARC Media’s Head of Content.
“It was the first audience to navigate childhood and adolescence with social media; it has been exposed to audio streaming and video on-demand services from a young age.”
Sourced from WARC Media
UK marketing growth slows as cost-of-living crisis bites
Total UK marketing budgets increased by a net balance of +2.1% in the third quarter, according to the latest IPA Bellwether Report – down from +10.8% in the previous period as rising cost pressures and high inflation take their toll on businesses and consumers.
The big picture
The Bellwether Report follows hard on the heels of the latest inflation figures which rose back to a 40-year high of 10.1% in September, driven by a sharp increase in food prices. The political debate now emerging over whether that figure will be used to uprate benefits next April (an increase in pensions was confirmed by the prime minister at PMQs yesterday) will be watched closely by brands as the final decision will affect the spending power of a significant number of consumers next year.
Meanwhile, there is a stronger level of negativity among Bellwether firms towards the financial prospects of their specific industry: just 6.3% of surveyed companies were more optimistic, 50.5% were downbeat, leading to a net balance of -44.3% – the most pessimistic assessment of industry-wide financial prospects since Q2 2020. Similarly, company-own financial prospects have moved in the same direction with a net balance of -27.6%.
Category growth
- Only events saw growth in Q3 but at +4.5% this was sharply down on the previous quarter figure of +22.2%.
- Main media marketing budgets fell for the first time since Q1 2021, with a net balance of -3.1%. The largest drags were published brands (-11.2%) and out of home (-7.6%), while audio also fell slightly (-2.0%).
- Other online advertising (+9.3%) and video (+8.7%) saw growth.
- The largest downturn was in the “other” category (-10.5%); sales promotions budgets also fell significantly (-7.5%).
- Smaller declines were registered in public relations budgets (-4.8%), market research (-4.1%) and direct marketing (-0.6%).
Outlook
Bellwether authors S&P anticipate recession being short and shallow, in part owing to government support measures to assist households and firms with their energy bills (although those measures are now limited to six months rather than two years). This relief is likely to have also helped sustain adspend into the end of the year. As a result, the Bellwether has upwardly revised its 2022 adspend forecast to 3.7%, from 1.6% previously. Forecast growth for 2023, however, has been trimmed to 0.3% (from 0.8%).
Key quote
“Budget cuts are being seen across the majority of the monitored segments of marketing spend as companies move into retrenchment mode due to soaring costs and slowing demand. The cost-of-living crisis will continue to weigh on household earnings throughout the winter, meaning discretionary spending cutbacks are inevitable for the UK's low-to-middle income groups that are at the heart of the economy” – Joe Hayes, Senior Economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence and author of the Bellwether Report.
Sourced from IPA Bellwether
Why it matters
To build customer relationships that elicit insight, guide personalisation and generate competitive advantage, brands must understand each market’s unique data culture and use it strategically.
Takeaways
P&G focuses on demonstrating value across pricing tiers
Procter & Gamble, one of the world’s largest consumer packaged goods companies, is focusing on demonstrating value across its products as it continues to navigate increased costs and currency challenges.
“Consumers are facing inflation levels not seen in the last 40 years," said Jon Moeller, CEO, president and chairman of the board. At the company's 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders, he added: "The best response to the uncertainties and challenges [is to] double down on the integrated set of strategies that have been delivering very strong results.”
The strategy includes:
- a portfolio of daily use products and categories where performance drives brand choice;
- superiority across product, package, brand communication, retail execution and value;
- productivity in everything the company does;
- constructive disruption across the value chain.
Importance of giving consumers choice
“Noticeable superiority is increasingly important in an inflationary environment, as consumers reassess value across all elements of their budget,” Moeller said. “We've been very intentional in building a strong presence across all relevant price tiers and retail channels, so consumers have a choice of different price points and value propositions within our portfolio.”
He explained that this position is different from the last economic slowdown, enabling the company to offer “a much better portfolio of products that allow consumers to trade down” if they need to.
For example, P&G's laundry detergent Tide has different price points for the US market, from 50 cents per load down to about 20 cents, depending on the type of product chosen.
Moreover, superior cold water performance also gives P&G a strong competitive advantage in the laundry category at a time when energy bills are high and many consumers are looking to cut back.
Communicating superior performance
As P&G seeks to demonstrate product performance across all parts of the marketing ecosystem, emphasising value is important for reaching consumers at the point of sale.
“We continue to emphasise superior performance of our offerings through strong value-based messaging, in copy, on packaging and at the shelf, physical or virtual," said Moeller. The CEO used the example of Dawn, the company's dishwashing soap that promises to clean up to 2,000 more dishes than a leading competitor. This communicates that customers can clean more and save more.
P&G is also trying to educate consumers on the mileage benefits of its products and the savings that accrue through that mileage, by saving water or energy consumption, for example.
Innovation is also essential for customers, with Tide Power PODS helping to drive category growth – “the only growth our retail partners care about,” Moeller said.
[Image: Procter & Gamble]
B2B marketers target brand building
Two-thirds (67%) of senior B2B marketers plan to maintain or increase their spend on brand building over the next six months, despite current economic conditions impacting budgets, according to a new study from LinkedIn.
The professional network’s global B2B Marketer Sentiment study* surveyed over 1,700 B2B marketing leaders from across the world and found that around half have seen budgets affected in some way, but three-quarters (76%) remain optimistic about their marketing strategy over the next six months.
Why it matters
Brand building is a long-term activity that can suffer during a downturn as short-term measures are prioritised. A majority of B2B marketers, however, understand the importance of continuing to invest in building their brands.
Alongside the expected reasons – a strong brand supports long-term sales (cited by 52% of respondents) and helps it stay top of mind for buyers (42%) – more than a third (38%) also said that it helps them to attract talent, an important consideration in times of uncertainty.
Key findings
- B2B marketers in India are most optimistic about their strategies (94%), followed by Saudi Arabia (92%) and the US (91%); only 56% of marketers in the UK and 50% of marketers in Germany felt positive about their plans.
- As B2B marketers look to do more with less, proving marketing effectiveness to influential stakeholders in the organisation is critical. Of the companies that have seen budgets impacted, 30% say the business does not understand B2B marketing ROI.
- Some B2B marketers see this time as an opportunity to invest in building relationships and trust with customers (28%), and a chance to stay relevant and rethink their brand story (22%).
- Marketing leaders say creativity tops the list of skills needed for marketers to navigate uncertainty (56%).
Key quote
“One of the critical keys is to optimise investment in creating future demand while at the same time harvesting existing demand. It takes a strong brand to do this, and a smart interlock of brand and demand activities and investment” – Tom Stein, Chairman and Chief Growth Officer, Stein IAS.
*An online survey of 1,703 senior B2B marketing decision makers in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, UAE, KSA, Brazil, Australia, India and Singapore was conducted in mid-September 2022.
Sourced from LinkedIn
How to read Netflix's Q3 results
Netflix, the global streaming giant, was able to deliver a positive earnings announcement to investors with the news that it had added over two million new subscribers to its service and grown revenues, exceeding its own expectations. This flips its negative April results – and all before the company adds an ad-supported tier.
Why it matters
As an entertainment and soon-to-be media giant, Netflix’s fortunes speak both to its global audience’s behaviour at a time of economic crisis and to the demands of an ad industry in immediate need of scale rather than hyper-targeting. Netflix to the rescue, it seems.
Consumer insights in the age of hyper-personalisation
Consumer insights depend on the right extraction of data to supplement the specific decisions of brands: an effective data-driven strategy will distinguish the “what” from the “why” and the “how” in order to achieve business goals.
Why it matters
There is an overload of feedback from consumers and the markets, and the data is only valuable if it can be translated into actionable insights that lead to measurable outcomes.
Takeaways
Super apps may not be where you think they are
Digital platforms popular across the world often cast an envious glance at some of China’s super app giants like WeChat, which can persuasively claim the mantle – apps with similar potential exist, but they’re probably not where you think they are.
Why it matters
While we often skip ahead to WeChat’s breadth of services, from social networking and payments to shopping and gaming, we spend less time thinking about how they were built. Two popular platforms, Discord and Roblox, offer a clue to the emerging opportunities for a different kind of engagement that could lead to a very powerful package.
The two stories demonstrate the building of a robust platform of services and even economies that are well worth studying. While Discord is still in an experimental phase for brands, it could become important for both research and, in certain instances, engagement fronts. Roblox, meanwhile, will soon introduce advertising.
Discord expands into mini-games
With well over 150m active users, the text- and voice-based network Discord is expanding its horizons beyond a Reddit-style discussion forum made up of different channels that revolve around different interests.
Marketers versed in gaming, where the platform holds particular cache, will be aware of its usefulness for observing communities and even, in certain cases, interacting with them.
This week, the seven-year-old platform announced an expansion of its subscription tiers to include an entry level, and the enhancement of its app ecosystem. Functioning like an app directory, it enables admins to customise their server and add favourites, while handpicked developers will be able to sell premium app subscriptions. There will also be an expansion of mini games, such as bringing golf and poker onto servers.
“We’re officially opening up the entire screen as a canvas, inviting all kinds of studios and developers to work with us to create new tracks,” explained Discord VP Anjney Midha in VentureBeat.
Roblox shows resilience amid turbulence
Roblox, the gaming and world-building platform, is arguably the closest thing we have to a functioning “metaverse”, but analysts have been closely tracking its post-pandemic performance, given that most lockdowns have ended and global economies are experiencing turbulence.
The platform announced better-than-expected performance results for September this week, including:
- Daily active users up 23% year-on-year to reach 57.8m.
- Hours engaged grew 16% YOY.
- Estimated bookings are up between 11%-15% YOY to between $212m and $219m.
Currency fluctuations – a strong dollar selling to markets with weaker currencies – diminished some growth. But analysts were particularly excited about the roughly 5% increase in user spending per hour on the platform.
The news follows a tough period for Roblox as it struggles to make a profit and seeks to build out new revenue streams. In its most recent earnings call – the next is due 7 November – executives fleshed out some forthcoming brand opportunities, which have mostly involved advertising. With signed-in, paying users, however, its potential to operate as a storefront or conversion tool is not inconsiderable.
Sourced from Discord, Roblox, VentureBeat, Modern Retail, WARC
There are categories for which going dark may be the best option
New research for brands shows that the adage to not “go dark” in a recession is sound advice – unless the maths isn’t right.
Why it matters
The key for companies is to not only understand how the current stagnation and potential approaching recession affect them, but to also do the sums and figure out what their best marketing approach should be, advises Dr Grace Kite. In every downturn, there are opportunities for those brands able to make big bets – but they first need to establish if the economics of advertising work out.
Why marketers need to understand sustainable pricing
Sustainable pricing requires the development of new pricing structures that are smarter than the traditional method of simply putting up prices because the cost of raw materials has increased.
So says Fabien Cros, founder of Pricing for the Planet and Data-Driven Growth Advisor at Google. Writing for WARC, he explains how sustainable pricing can help organisations have a positive impact on the environment, while also meeting the needs of their customers and ensuring profitability.
Why it matters
Walgreens embraces own-brand strategies to win customers back
Walgreens, the US pharmacy retail chain, will invest more in marketing and own-brand products to win back the pharmacy customers it lost during the prolonged focus on COVID, according to the company's recent Q4 2022 earnings call.
A focus on customer win-back
James Kehoe, Chief Financial Officer at Walgreens Boots Alliance, said that the chain expects an "acceleration" as the year progresses, with 50% of the projected growth to come from labour investments and "fairly sizable" marketing investments. The marketing efforts will focus on customer retention and regaining lost customers. "Frankly, we lost customers during our over-focus on COVID, and now we’ve got to win them back."
The marketing team, he added, has defined patient outreach programmes, but the priority is to "put the labour back" and then do the outreach.
“We’ve built in, I think, US$45m incremental marketing dollars in pharmacy on this consumer engagement," he continued. "It’s very data-driven. It’s very, very focused. But, ultimately, it’s quite complex because you’ve got to reach the consumer, and they’ve lapsed, and you’ve got to convince them to come back and that our service level in the overall store has gone up.”
Leaning into “own brand” strategies
Walgreens Boots Alliance believes that “own brand” initiatives offer a big opportunity for the company to compete harder and drive profits in health and wellness categories, areas in which the brand is currently less prominent.
“We have a lot of marketing levers. It’s not just the omnichannel and digital investments that we’ve been making over the last two years. There’s a customer value transformation programme that delivered significant margin enhancement in 2022 and that will continue into 2023,” Kehoe said on the call.
“We see owned brands being an even bigger lever going into ‘23 and ‘24 … We have strong owned brand positions in some of the health and wellness categories. But have we covered them all? No. Should we be covering them? Yes. And are they very profitable? Yes. So we’ve got a lot of plans,” he added.
Kehoe is also confident that the brand’s proposition will stand it in good stead to navigate the economic downturn, especially a highly inflationary environment.
“When gas prices are high, people don’t travel as much to a Walmart, they go to a Walgreens … We have an intense focus on building a much, much bigger owned-label business. We don't say we’re insulated, but we’re far more insulated than some of the other peers out there,” the CFO argued.
[Image: Walgreens]
Marketing time's up for India's fertiliser brands
A new scheme launched in India this week will see all subsidised fertilisers marketed under a single brand “Bharat”.
What’s happening
Under the government’s One Nation One Fertiliser initiative announced Monday, all subsidised soil nutrients, including urea, diammonium phosphate, potash and NPK, will be marketed under the single brand Bharat across the nation, Mint reports. There will be a common branded bag design, e.g. Bharat urea, Bharat NPK etc., and the expectation is that the scheme will maximise fertiliser availability.
Why it matters
The marketing efforts of fertiliser companies will take a hit since the rationale behind the programme is that there is no product differentiation between brands – all must meet the nutrient-content specifications of the Fertiliser Control Order (FCO). As a result, farmers will no longer make choices based on brands’ marketing activities.
Greater supply chain efficiency?
Mint further notes that brand preferences can lead to delays in the supply of fertilisers when products are moved around the country. The government anticipates that the One Nation One Fertiliser scheme will prevent the criss-cross movement of fertilisers and reduce high freight subsidies.
Sourced from Mint
Shop anything, anywhere, anytime: Australia’s retail revolution
Amid the changing and complex consumer behaviour landscape, Accenture’s Kelly Brough looks at how marketers and brands can capture attention to enhance retail engagement in Australia.
Retail media needs scale to work – Kroger and Albertson’s seek merger to achieve it
Selling retail media is far more profitable than selling actual groceries, but you need serious volume to do it: all part of the calculus behind the merger of Kroger and Albertsons, a deal announced Friday, that could create a juggernaut geared toward taking on Walmart.
Why it matters
The sheer size of the proposed deal, $24.6bn, is big and would create a business bringing in $209bn of revenue each year – though it’s worth noting that Walmart’s annual revenues hover around under $570bn, so there is a way to go.
But where Walmart leads others have sought to follow. It has been a significant contributor to the rising tide of retail media and has posted outsized media business growth of around 30% versus the whole company revenue growth of 8% in Q2 2022.
While merging to chase such scale, both in terms of media and just the good old business of selling food, makes sense to the businesses involved, it’s likely to be a tough regulatory and political sell – given the opportunity of the 2nd and 4th largest grocery businesses in the US to use that scale to strengthen pricing power (which in layperson speak sounds more like hiking prices).
The advertising conversation
Reasons for retail media’s rise are many and are mostly compelling: few other advertising channels can show they are closing the proverbial loop and proving return on ad investment. But this requires scale.
The two businesses claim as much in a press release, writing that the combined firm would be “able to reach an expanded national audience of approximately 85 million households nationwide, fueling growth in alternative profit businesses such as Retail Media, Kroger Personal Finance, and Customer Insights.” All of which are higher-margin businesses than simply selling food.
“These digital ad businesses are completely transforming economics, and you get disproportionate gains from scale,” explains Insider Intelligence retail analyst Andrew Lipsman in comments to the WSJ.
Size also simplifies life for marketers, who are watching the proliferation of these new media ‘opportunities’ present a flurry of platforms to work with and understand.
But in a similar way to the frequent appearances of new do-it-all social media platforms, there is little currency for comparison across platforms and a lot of trust in these new players that they are properly marking their own homework.
Sourced from Kroger, Reuters, WARC, Wall Street Journal
LVMH sales surge in post-Covid bounceback
French luxury goods giant LVMH – home to brands including Louis Vuitton, Dior and Tiffany – flew past forecasts in the third quarter, posting a sizeable increase in sales as affluent shoppers flocked back to their favourite luxury brands, and international tourism opened back up.
Sales were up 19% year-on-year, driven by increased demand for fashion and leather goods. Shoppers in Europe, the United States and Japan led the charge, according to LVMH’s recent earnings call. Americans have made the most of the strong dollar, splurging on LVMH brands while travelling, with Europe seeing a 43% increase in sales.
Why it matters
Not long ago, the luxury category was forced to adapt as many of its high-end, bricks-and-mortar stores were closed due to Covid restrictions. But even in tougher economic times, the luxury category is largely resilient, and as those restrictions are lifted, the category is bouncing back.
Despite the gloomy economic headwinds hitting Europe and the US in particular, LVMH remains optimistic about the resiliency of luxury retail.
Jean Jacques Guiony, LVMH's chief financial officer, said “demand for our brands remains very vigorous”, noting that “luxury is not a proxy for the general economy”.
The company is planning to accelerate plans to invest in marketing targeted at wealthy shoppers over the key holiday retail period, which runs from Thanksgiving in the US, through Christmas and into Chinese New Year.
“We’ve not started belt tightening since there is no need to,” Guinoy said. “We must continue to invest because the growth is still there.”
Sources: Reuters, Financial Times
[Image: LVMH]
Long-term forecasts hint at milder winter
Climate change forecasters are predicting that temperatures on the US East Coast and most of Europe are more likely to be above rather than below freezing this winter – should it prove correct, that could have critical implications for business.
Why it matters
We’re in the middle of an energy crisis – yes – but the climate crisis is more pressing than ever. In the short term, however, milder winter temperatures would slightly ease the pressure on people’s heating costs across a continent that is feeling Russia’s weaponisation of energy costs.
What’s going on
These are the new seasonal forecasts from the Copernicus Climate Change Service, reported by Bloomberg.
- Temperatures in peak heating season (December to February) are likely to be significantly above average.
- In Europe, there is a 50-60% probability that the UK, Ireland, the Mediterranean, and Central Europe (see image) will see temperatures above their historical average.
- Temperatures across the continental United States are expected to be well above average, though above-average precipitation is also expected across the northern states.
While that’s pretty scary, Bloomberg notes that Copernicus’ forecasts aren’t indicative of all meteorologists’ outlooks, as some are predicting more volatile cold snaps.
What it means
While this would make a difference to consumer’s wallets, it also has big implications for industry: high energy costs threaten factory closures as well as major blackouts. And ultimately it doesn’t matter how digital a brand is if there’s no energy to power networks.
But there’s more to consider, with the long-term environmental outlook not looking good. Ski slopes across Europe and the United States are expected to see less snow, and already dwindling rivers could suffer further from less rain.
It should serve as a reminder that sustainability measures are not a nice-to-have, but an essential adaptation measure as the world continues to be rocked by climate change.
Sourced from Bloomberg, Copernicus
Indian brands wary of social media backlash
With more and more brands facing criticism and calls for boycotts on social media for perceived offences, it appears that certain topics, and possibly actors, are increasingly off-limits for advertising purposes.
What’s happening
Brands in categories from banking to jewellery have been accused of ruffling Hindu sensibilities, for example, while others attempting to portray a progressive view of sexuality have been pilloried.
The Economic Times reports that creatives and marketers are being asked to avoid subjects, such as religion and politics, that have the potential to offend. At the same time, agencies are looking more closely at the history of the actors taking part in ads and any controversies they may have been involved with. One agency reports that the number of requests to review content has doubled this year.
Why it matters
The fear of a social media backlash is an understandable brand safety issue, but it doesn’t just restrict the palette available to marketers – it adds costs and time as content is reviewed by various layers of management (“These discussions are happening at the boardroom level,” says one agency leader) and lawyers are brought in to give their take. And that’s before one even considers the societal impact of the views that have made such actions necessary.
Studied neutrality
Just as the festive season in the US is no longer exclusively Christian, with people wishing each other “happy holidays”, so too does the Indian festive season need to be "de-festivalised", says brand consultant Harish Bijoor. “If a brand wishes for one festival, it should wish for all. That’s fair. That’s equitability and brand neutrality.”
Sourced from Economic Times
Netflix ad tier launches
It’s happened: the streaming giant has brought out an ad-supported tier across 12 countries, now with a lower price and a couple of missing titles (licensing restrictions), and four to five minutes of ad an hour – here are the details.
Why it matters
A major story over the last couple of months, Netflix’s volte-face from ad business denier to ad business advocate has been swift, decisive, and well-placed to arrest the subscription fatigue that will so interest analysts when the company announces its quarterly results this week.
Has it reinvented advertising for a new era? No, it’s reprised the tried and tested TV ad format that we all know and recognise. But it will do so against signed-in, paying subscribers, at scale and with the enhancement of its audience-matching capabilities.
It would not be surprising to see advertising quickly become a significant revenue stream for the company very soon.
What’s happening
Netflix announced its low prices and some details about how advertising would look:
- Ads will be between 15 and 30 seconds long.
- There will be pre- and mid-roll slots
- Targeting will be broad: country and genre
- Guardrails will allow some advertisers to avoid appearing next to sexual or violent content.
- Ad viewability partners Double Verify and Integral Ad Science will be on hand to verify from 2023.
More broadly, Netflix has been working to bring measurement capabilities, whether through Nielsen in the US, or to the UK TV ratings agency BARB – both hint at a necessarily more open attitude to streaming numbers than has been traditional for the often cagey company.
What does it mean?
Streaming figures, whether for the platform or for individual shows, have tended to be Netflix’s secret to keep – but now it needs to be open with advertisers paying top dollar for its audience.
But there is a refreshing idea here: Netflix, despite building a platform that tailors to the individual, is betting on the fundamental value of its advertising as a high-reach channel for building fame across swaths of the global population.
Sourced from Netflix, WARC, TechCrunch
Les Binet: Optimising marketing investment in inflationary times
Econometrics has fallen out of fashion, but the godfather of marketing effectiveness, Les Binet, group head of effectiveness at adam&eveDDB, argues that it is the tool that will guide brands through these difficult times - here's how.
Why it matters
Levi's leans on marketing as economic conditions worsen
Levi Strauss Co., the global denim apparel brand, is feeling the pressure of global economic headwinds as the impacts of inflation, supply chain issues and the strong US dollar squeeze the business.
According to the company’s Q3 2022 Earnings Conference Call, adjusted gross margin contracted by 60 basis points from the year before due to the impact of inflation, while supply chain problems were responsible for about US$30 to $40M in missed sales.
Moreover, the company’s European sales fell 19% year-on-year as consumers cut discretionary spending because of the worsening economic outlook for the region. The numbers reflect a challenging environment across the apparel category.
“As we move through the third quarter, a confluence of pressures from inflation to falling consumer sentiment, to rising interest rates began to result in softer consumer demand, while our industry continues to experience supply chain disruption and a heightened promotional environment," said Chief Executive Chip Bergh. "Not surprisingly, this made for a challenging quarter,” he added.
Betting on long-term marketing investment
Bergh is betting on the long-term power of the "casualization" trend to drive the category forward. Marketing will play a big role in that, he predicted.
“We're the market leader and I believe it's incumbent upon market leaders to drive category growth,” Bergh said.
He added that Levi's would continue to focus on innovation and strong marketing - a combination which "should drive growth".
“We're going to continue to invest in the long term and we're going to continue to make investments in DTC and e-commerce, because those are strategic for us and we're going to continue to invest in building our brands.”
Avoiding the discount spiral
Levi’s does not want to get sucked into a spiral of discounting, despite some of the supply chain issues affecting its seasonal products and a promotion-friendly environment heading into the Q4 holiday retail season.
“At the end of the day, we are about the strength of our brand and an overly promotional or hot promotion brand is not good for brand integrity," Bergh argued. “And so we're going to do our best to protect gross margin without being uncompetitive in the marketplace.”
