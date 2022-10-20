Home The Feed
Data culture in APAC and the human layer of complexity
20 October 2022
Using customer data Asia (general region) Cultural influences & values

Data culture relates to how consumers feel about brands accessing their data, and Dentsu says understanding the differences in APAC will unlock competitive advantage.

Why it matters

To build customer relationships that elicit insight, guide personalisation and generate competitive advantage, brands must understand each market’s unique data culture and use it strategically.

Takeaways

