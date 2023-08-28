Danone’s winning formula for predicting the future | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Danone’s winning formula for predicting the future
Danone came up with a new forecasting model that could anticipate consumer demand during a period of deep uncertainty, a solution with wide applicability.
The strategic and insights team in Mexico used a number of data science tools, statistics, machine learning and quantitative studies to accurately predict how sales of its products would be affected by people’s mobility during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Why demand planning models matter
Businesses use demand planning to accurately estimate what, how much and when to order products. But when a crisis occurs, much of this planning goes out the window. Danone’s problem was multiplied by the fact that many of its products have a shelf life, leading to an increase in waste.
By coming up with new forecasting variables to predict consumer behaviour, the company was able to ride through a period of uncertainty. The project’s success will see the same type of thought process applied at the company internationally and has implications for other brands going through uncertainty or crisis.
Takeaways
- Danone’s demand planning model used completely new variables and hypotheses that were developed by the strategic and insights team in Mexico in record time.
- The variables were based on Google data, government statistics and quantitative studies.
- An AI model was developed to analyse variables and predict how mobility would impact sales volumes.
- A study with consumers validated the modelling and its findings.
- The new model estimated when and how demand would recover with 94% certainty.
- Total sales increased by 8.3%, and market share of the children's portfolio grew by 1.7 percentage points.
- Waste at the company decreased by 10%.
Key quote
“The pandemic affected us all and as we were navigating the new reality, we were unequipped to estimate the demand shifts that we were going to experience as the mobility was starting to change … [T]his model helped us to estimate consumption, and therefore adjust the supply chain and get the confidence of our customers” – Silvia Dávila, president of Danone LatAm, and CEO of Danone México.
Sourced from ESOMAR
[Image: Danone]
Email this content