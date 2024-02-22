Danone quits Russia, Mondelēz stays | WARC | The Feed
Danone quits Russia, Mondelēz stays
Danone could be on the verge of finally quitting Russia, at the same time as Mondelēz has said it’s under no pressure to leave the country.
Danone is not a done deal
- Last year the Kremlin placed Danone’s Russian operations under “temporary external management”, handing control to a group of Chechens with links to regional leader Ramzan Kadyrov at a time when Danone was close to agreeing a deal to leave the country.
- The Financial Times reports that local dairy company Vamin Tatarstan has now offered $191m for the business, a 56% discount on its market value. (Danone has taken a writedown of more than €700m on its Russia operations since their seizure.)
- But any such deal has first to be approved by Russia’s Ministry of Agriculture and a government subcommittee in charge of approving exits by western companies – which recent history suggests cannot be assumed.
- “Anything they’re able to get that’s more than zero is more than most people were expecting,” said Warren Ackerman, an analyst at Barclays.
Mondelēz morals
- CEO Dirk Van de Put told the Financial Times that Mondelēz has never been pressured to leave Russia by investors.
- “I don’t think [investors] morally care,” he said, while also acknowledging that view might depend on the degree of exposure to Russia. In the case of Mondelēz, Russian business accounted for 2.8% of global revenues in 2023, down from 4% in 2022.
- Van de Put also suggested that businesses exiting the country and leaving assets to Putin’s cronies were likely to end up contributing more to funding the war in Ukraine than any tax Mondelēz pays.
Why business in Russia matters
When the war in Ukraine began, many western companies paused operations in Russia and stated their intention to leave the country, but that has often proved a difficult task. As the conflict enters its third year and slips down the news running order in the US and other parts of the world, businesses appear to be becoming more hard-nosed about their Russian operations and less concerned about the values they are projecting by remaining there.
Sourced from Financial Times
