Cynical Brits think brands are ‘pinkwashing’ | WARC | The Feed

Cynical Brits think brands are ‘pinkwashing’
Three-quarters of Britons say brand activity focused on Pride month is mainly for PR purposes rather than a sincere desire to show support for the LGBTQ+ community, according to new YouGov data*.
Why it matters
Brands could argue that a better test might be what the LGBTQ+ community itself believes, but it is even more cynical: 79% of LGB+ Britons also think brands are more interested in their own public image than anything else.
Now, it’s possible some views have been swayed by the Bud Light controversy in the US, but not to that extent. While sponsorships and logos are a necessary step, they’re far from being sufficient: marketers face an uphill battle to convince consumers that brands are acting in good faith – and that could mean alienating some people along the way.
Takeaways
- Just 7% of Britons (and 12% of LGB+ Britons) believe the main motivator is a sincere desire to support the LGBTQ+ community.
- Young people aged 18-24 are almost three times more likely as those aged 65+ to believe that brands have a sincere desire to show support for the LGBTQ+ community (11% vs 4%).
- Two-thirds of those aged 18-24 (66%) believe PR purposes is the main incentive, compared to three-quarters (76%) of those aged 65+.
*finding is based on a survey of 5,988 GB adults, including 480 LGB+ Britons (the questions refer to the LGBTQ+ community but responses are from those identified as LGB+), which took place 7-14 June 2023.
Sourced from YouGov
