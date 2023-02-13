Cutting brand spend in downturns hurts market share | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Cutting brand spend in downturns hurts market share
13 February 2023
Strategy

Reducing brand spend in tough economic times usually leads to market share declines that are expensive to reverse, according to research from global consulting firm Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

Why it matters

Decreasing brand spend in times of uncertainty is a common tactic, but such actions can damage a brand in the long term and will require an expensive recovery plan. Continued investment, by contrast, usually promotes future growth.

Market share declines

