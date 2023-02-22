Customer reviews trump influencers | WARC | The Feed
Customer reviews trump influencers
Real-life customer reviews/ratings are likely to have a much greater impact on purchasing decisions than influencer/celebrity reviews, new research suggests.
According to a study* from Emplifi, based on a poll of 2,000 US and UK consumers, 87% report that feedback from actual customers has a sway on what they buy, compared to just 50% who said the same about influencers.
Why it matters
The evident preference for user-generated content (UGC) speaks to a rising demand for brand authenticity, and at the same time offers marketers a free resource that they can use more often. It also points to a need for brands to have a customer review strategy in place that can help improve customer loyalty and enhance the overall shopping experience.
Takeaways
- 71% of online shoppers agree that “authentic” positive customer ratings/reviews make a real difference in purchasing decisions.
- 58% of those surveyed place a high value on product pictures or videos posted by real-life customers when researching products online.
- When researching products online, customer reviews/ratings are more important than price, return policy, and/or shipping costs.
- When researching products, marketplaces are the most commonly used source for lower-priced products ($/£5-20), with search engines used most often for pricier items (more than $/£100).
Key quote
“Brands that are already leveraging UGC are seeing measurable results. The key is to make this content easily accessible on your product pages so customers can conduct their research right on your website without having to visit other sites to find authentic customer reviews” – Kyle Wong, Chief of Strategy at Emplifi.
*Meeting the Demands of the Modern Customer: A Deep Dive Into The Importance of Social Influence
Sourced from Emplifi
