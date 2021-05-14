Home The Feed
Customer relationships in the post-COVID era
14 May 2021
After an extraordinary period of enforced distancing between brands and consumers, the next year marks a challenging period for brand owners to re-establish relationships and relevance. Marketing consultant Martin Hayward advises as deep a dialogue with customers as there can possibly be.

Why it matters

With consumer choices limited by lockdowns, planning for customer retention becomes increasingly challenging, especially when data may be less reliable and shopping behaviours are changing.

Takeaways

