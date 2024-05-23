Home The Feed
Your selections:

Customer-centric innovation for success in India’s auto market | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

Customer-centric innovation for success in India’s auto market
23 May 2024
Customer-centric innovation for success in India’s auto market
Purchase behaviour Automotive industry (general) Customer centricity

As the traditional Indian family structure changes, consumers are seeking different automobile types and experiences but they still want value and good after-sales, making it imperative for brands to focus on product technology, exceptional customer service, pricing strategy and marketing communications.

Why innovation matters

India, one of the world’s largest automotive markets, has evolved dramatically in the last few decades amid rapid technological advancements, and changing consumer profiles and preferences. As today’s automobiles become an extension of the consumer’s lifestyle, this offers both challenges and opportunities for auto brands.

Takeaways
  • Digitisation and social media have also led to a seismic...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in