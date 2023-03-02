Custom algorithms may deliver more sustainable media plans | WARC | The Feed

Sustainability Artificial Intelligence (AI) Digital media planning & buying

Digital advertising has a major part to play in the drive for carbon neutrality in marketing – and custom media-buying algorithms can help to ensure more sustainable campaigns.

Explaining the tech

Custom algorithms conduct tailored ad buys to achieve the specific objectives of a campaign. Advertisers can use their own definition of quality to create a metric (a quality CPM, or ‘qCPM’) that reflects their specific goals. It is also possible to deploy AI and machine learning to optimise against search trends and attention data.