Custom algorithms may deliver more sustainable media plans | WARC | The Feed

02 March 2023
Custom algorithms may deliver more sustainable media plans
Sustainability Artificial Intelligence (AI) Digital media planning & buying
Digital advertising has a major part to play in the drive for carbon neutrality in marketing – and custom media-buying algorithms can help to ensure more sustainable campaigns.
Explaining the tech
Custom algorithms conduct tailored ad buys to achieve the specific objectives of a campaign. Advertisers can use their own definition of quality to create a metric (a quality CPM, or ‘qCPM’) that reflects their specific goals. It is also possible to deploy AI and machine learning to optimise against search trends and attention data.
