Currys looks to long term with a focus on the customer | WARC | The Feed

Currys looks to long term with a focus on the customer
Tech retailer Currys is prepared to forgo some less profitable immediate sales as it focuses on improving the customer experience to ensure longer-term success.
Why a good experience matters
With consumer confidence likely to remain low for some time yet, brands planning for the future need to look beyond product and price to attract and retain customers. As
CEO Alex Baldock told an earnings call, “As the customer experience improves, so we can charge more for it.”
Takeaways
- There’s a focus on boosting customer satisfaction across the business, with improved time to sell in-store and a better experience online across areas like search, filtering and bundles.
- Nearly a third of products are now ‘sold with’ a solution – internet security software or peripherals, in addition to a laptop, or installation services as well as a TV, for example.
- “We’re doing a better job of selling high margin software, services and peripherals with the hardware,” said Baldock. “If there are fewer customers in the market, we want to make the most of everyone, and sell them everything they need.”
- He added that credit – where customer numbers are up 25% – “produces customers who are happier, who spend more and come back more reliably”.
- Currys also claims to be the only retailer with its own repair facility, which is good for the customer in a cost-of-living crisis and is an area where it intends “to do more of it and do a better job of shouting about it”.
Key quote
“We’re making ourselves easier to shop, and this peak [the Christmas trading period] , we’ve built more customers for life – customers who keep coming back – through the services that Currys is fortunate to have, at a range and a scale denied to any competitor” – Alex Baldock, CEO, Currys.
Sourced from Currys
[Image: Currys]
