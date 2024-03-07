Curaleaf sees 2024 as a ‘catalyst year’ | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Curaleaf sees 2024 as a ‘catalyst year’
It is poised to be a catalyst year for cannabis company Curaleaf, according to its chairman, as more adult use opportunities open up in the US and as medical use opportunities grow across Europe.
“I expect a strong growth trajectory as we have yet to see what unconstrained demand looks like,” Boris Jordan told an earnings call.
What’s happening
- Curaleaf believes it is “uniquely positioned” to tap new or forthcoming adult use states such as New York, Ohio, Florida and Pennsylvania.
- Curaleaf’s international business grew 63% year-over-year in Q4, driven by strength in medical cannabis in the UK, Germany and Poland; it is also building brand awareness in Switzerland and Sweden.
- Recent reforms in Germany have the potential to boost patient numbers fivefold or more, as doctors are able to write more prescriptions and as insurance companies start to pay for those prescriptions.
Building physical and mental availability
- Curaleaf is confident that its supply chain is in place across the US and Europe.
- In a market like Poland, where registering strains can take up to 18 months, it’s using that time to build awareness and “cement Curaleaf as the top cannabis brand in the country”.
- Curaleaf’s retail business passed $1bn in 2023, with 62% of that coming from its branded products sold through its own stores.
- It sees a significant wholesale opportunity as more independent stores open in newly deregulated states; it values New York alone at between $5bn and $6bn.
- The company believes it is winning customers from both the illicit market and from substitute categories like alcohol. [Although the CEO of Brown-Forman said recently that they’ve extensively studied how cannabis affects alcohol consumption and “have never been able to find a state where we saw reduced alcohol consumption based on it going legal”.]
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
