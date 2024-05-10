Curaleaf aims to be ‘early and aggressive’ | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Curaleaf aims to be ‘early and aggressive’
Brand loyalty Pharma & healthcare (general) Brand management
Being “early and aggressive” is the way to win brand loyalty in developing cannabis markets, according to the chairman of Curaleaf – that and having superior products.
Context
- Regulatory and legislative changes around the world are slowly but surely shifting perceptions of cannabis.
- Recent reports indicate that the US Drug Enforcement Agency is set to reclassify marijuana from a Schedule I drug on a par with heroin and LSD to a Schedule III drug like ketamine and some anabolic steroids.
- Last month, Germany removed cannabis from its narcotics list, effectively decriminalising it for recreational use and opening up greater access for medical products.
- “In the first month since the [German] law took effect, we have seen a substantial increase in patient counts entering the marketplace,” Curaleaf chairman Boris Jordan told an earnings call.
What it means
- Curaleaf, a medical and recreational marijuana dispensary, believes that its evolution from a multi-state operator in the US to a multi-country operator with a presence in 15 markets is something that differentiates its business from its peers.
- And it claims that its strategic investments made over recent years are now starting to pay off: in Q1, its international business grew 59% year-over-year and 12% quarter-on-quarter and is on track to hit $100m in 2024.
- As the cannabis market develops, distribution of Curaleaf’s brands across all channels will become increasingly important; the company is “laser focused” on expanding the global reach of its brand portfolio, including Select, Grassroots, Curaleaf and 420.
- In Germany, Curaleaf is working with telemedicine platforms, doctors and pharmacies as part of its program to promote and sell its brands. “We know that being early and being aggressive is the way to win brand loyalty, and having superior products,” said Jordan. “These are all things that we’re doing, trying to stay on the edge of it. We think we have a pretty strong position at the moment and we’re seeing that reflected in the numbers that are coming across.”
- Curaleaf is also moving into the adjacent THC market with an assortment of edibles and beverages ready to launch in Q3
Sourced rom Seeking Alpha, AP
[Image: Curaleaf International]
