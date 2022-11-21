Culture and localisation: How to make meaning work in SEA | WARC | The Feed

Ethnic & minority groups Diversity & portrayal in advertising Cultural influences & values

It's important not to ignore complex cultural diversity in Southeast Asia. That's why brands should use certain localisation principles when engaging in multicultural marketing.

Why it matters

Brands must possess data on social phenomena that can shed new light on human behaviours, argues Quantum’s Ri An Quek. Only by understanding local cultural values and priorities can they create winning strategies in Southeast Asia.

