Culture and localisation: How to make meaning work in SEA | WARC | The Feed

21 November 2022
Culture and localisation: How to make meaning work in SEA
Ethnic & minority groups Diversity & portrayal in advertising Cultural influences & values
It's important not to ignore complex cultural diversity in Southeast Asia. That's why brands should use certain localisation principles when engaging in multicultural marketing.
Why it matters
Brands must possess data on social phenomena that can shed new light on human behaviours, argues Quantum’s Ri An Quek. Only by understanding local cultural values and priorities can they create winning strategies in Southeast Asia.
Takeaways
