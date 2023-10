Influencers, Creators, KOLs Local communities Cultural influences & values

Culture 3.0 embodies a shift in collective perspectives and power dynamics where technology and culture collide, pushing boundaries and challenging traditions that impacts the future of brands and the marketing industry.

Why Culture 3.0 matters

In the age of Culture 3.0, consumer and community influence shape brand narratives. Since brands need to serve communities to grow, communities can use their help so that culture flourishes, leading to mutual long-term financial and cultural prosperity.

Takeaways