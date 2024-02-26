CTV growth faces particular challenges | WARC | The Feed
CTV growth faces particular challenges
There’s a lot of optimism about the potential of Connected TV (CTV) to drive advertising and business outcomes, but a new report highlights particular issues the channel needs to address around transparency and verification.
A study* by measurement company DoubleVerify and trade organisation IAB Europe found that half of advertiser respondents regard CTV as an opportunity to access premium programming at scale, while for half of publisher respondents a priority is convincing new partners to begin advertising on CTV.
Why CTV matters
That combination of advertiser views and publisher priorities signals a bright future for CTV but the study also highlights the extent of wasted digital investment on a premium channel. It further warns that this is being compounded by a sharp rise in CTV ad fraud schemes over the past few years.
Takeaways
- Only 30% of advertisers and publishers have full transparency of CTV ad placements.
- A similar proportion (27%) never or rarely have insight into the brand suitability of their campaigns.
- One in three impressions serve into CTV environments that fire ads when the TV is turned off.
- Just 44% of advertisers and 39% of publishers are measuring whether their ads have been viewed.
- Less than half of advertisers and publishers use quality verification on CTV.
Key quote
There is “a glaring need for verification and greater quality control”, says Helen Mussard, chief marketing officer at IAB Europe. “Once addressed, brands will be able to enjoy the full benefits of this transformative channel.”
*420 senior advertiser and publisher executives were surveyed; ‘publishers’ includes publishers, media owners, broadcasters and CTV apps.
Sourced from DoubleVerify, IAB Europe
