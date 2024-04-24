CTV and podcast spending surges | WARC | The Feed
CTV and podcast spending surges
British advertisers are increasingly tapping into the popularity of online entertainment, as can be seen from rising expenditure on CTV and podcasts, according to the latest Digital Adspend report from IAB UK.
Key stats
- Overall, the UK’s digital ad market grew 11% to a total of £29.6bn last year – far ahead of GDP growth of 0.1%.
- Ad spend on CTV devices grew 21% YoY in 2023, while the amount invested in podcast advertising was up 23%; social video continued to perform strongly with annual growth of 20%.
- Growth rates in all three categories outperformed the digital ad market as a whole, underscoring the appeal of these channels, which stand to be more immune to upcoming cookie changes than other forms of digital advertising.
- Digital out-of-home, included for the first time, grew 12% in 2023 to £841m.
- Digital retail media spend was also up 12% to £283m, as the sector continues to prove a popular route for advertisers looking to tap into retailers’ wealth of first-party data.
- Spend on mobile advertising has accelerated, increasing 15% to £16.7bn. This is a significant uptick versus 2022 when it slowed to a 4% growth rate in the wake of Apple’s IDFA changes.
- Search continues to underpin the industry, accounting for 50% of the market at £14.7bn.
- Display grew 12% to £11.3bn fuelled by video, which accounted for over 60% of total display spend for the first time.
Putting the data in context
“With the impending deprecation of third-party cookies, digital advertising is undergoing a shift and we know that the year ahead will reshape the industry in new ways,” said James Chandler, CMO at IAB UK. “In that context, it’s encouraging to see advertisers seeking out engaged environments and increasingly investing in a broad array of online solutions.”
Sourced from IAB UK
