Cross-platform measurement is here | WARC | The Feed

Cross-platform measurement is here
Audience measurement business Nielsen has announced the imminent launch of Nielsen ONE Ads, its long-anticipated cross-platform measurement product available in the US from January 11.
Context
The product arrives in the market soon after the launch of new ad-supported streaming tiers from Netflix and Disney+ and ahead of the 2023 upfront negotiations.
Why it matters
The media landscape has been fragmenting for years with different measurement systems being developed on the hoof as new platforms emerge, and none is directly comparable. Now, Nielsen ONE Ads claims to provide a consistent, comparable and deduplicated view of ads across screens.
The pitch is that, for the first time, advertisers, brands and publishers will be able to understand reach and frequency, deduplicated across linear TV, connected TV, desktop, and mobile. Publishers can demonstrate the strength of their platforms, while media buyers can determine the most efficient and effective places to advertise to reach the right audiences.
There’s more…
- Nielsen ONE Ads will introduce impact data for more granular linear television measurement, calculating audiences at a second-by-second level rather than the existing minute-by-minute industry standard.
- Nielsen ONE Ads will deliver ‘always on’ metrics for digital campaigns and insights.
- Nielsen ONE's proprietary ID system will be leveraged, as well as data from Nielsen's panels.
- Direct publisher integrations, across walled-gardens will provide an understanding of true persons-level campaign impressions.
Sourced from Nielsen
[Image: Nielsen ONE video still]
