Your selections:
Cross-cultural communication is about more than language | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Cross-cultural communication is about more than language
Local communities Managing across markets Greater China
Chinese companies going global, or international brands seeking to localise, can achieve mutual cultural understanding with their overseas partners if their team structure combines “Chinese people + locals” and the flexibility to make real-time adjustments.
Why cross-cultural communication matters
Cross-cultural communication should not be limited to language and ought to begin with cultural integration in the organisational structure, and product innovation and supply chain for overseas markets, so that brands venturing into new territories can achieve brand strength.
Takeaways
- The next five years will see big demand for brand building and communication capabilities from Chinese brands going global.
- Avoid the “curse of knowledge” trap – the cognitive bias that each person has due to different life experiences and environments.
- Communication is a double-edged sword – not only can it magnify a product’s shortcomings but it can also enhance its strengths.
Email this content