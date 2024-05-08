Crocs looks to marketing to boost HEYDUDE | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Crocs looks to marketing to boost HEYDUDE
Crocs reports that its two major brands are on different paths, with the Crocs clog brand growing while its HEYDUDE loafers brand is shrinking.
“They are definitely on different trajectories relative to the underlying market,” CEO Andrew Rees told an earnings call. “I think the underlying market is a reflection of the consumer spending less money on footwear,” he added.
Why it matters
If consumers are spending less, it suggests that marketing has to work harder, something Rees acknowledged: “We need to do a better job around engaging the consumer and making the HEYDUDE brand more relevant for more consumers,” he said.
In that respect, HEYDUDE will be taking a leaf out of the successful Crocs playbook, which is “to make the classic relevant for more consumers around the world”.
What Crocs has done
- Crocs operates a “socially-led, digital-first marketing playbook” which has kept the brand top of mind and popular with US teens, for example.
- It has driven brand affinity and engagement through partnerships, eg with Toy Story, Hello Kitty and Chinese streetwear brand Clot. A collaboration with luxury brand Simone Rocha was priced at $175-225 and sold out globally almost immediately.
- It has attracted new consumers through the creation of “multi-product franchises that broaden user occasions” (translation: think Echo Storm – an evolution of the clog to a sneaker).
What next?
Rees outlined three areas of focus for Crocs as a business:
- “Ignite our icons across both brands to drive awareness and global relevance for new and existing consumers”.
- “Drive market share gains across our Tier 1 markets through strategic investment behind talent, marketing, digital, and retail.”
- “Attract new consumers to our brands through methodically diversifying our product range and usage occasions.”
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Email this content