Crisis-mas: Planning for a difficult festive season | WARC | The Feed

07 November 2022
Crisis-mas: Planning for a difficult festive season
Purchase behaviour Christmas & festivals Supermarkets & grocery stores
The festive season is a huge revenue generator for the grocery sector, but as inflation causes shoppers to cut costs, food retailers and brands alike will need to think differently about connecting with them, writes planning director Callum Saunders in a new article for WARC.
Why it matters
