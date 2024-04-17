Creativity with impact: Brand partnerships | WARC | The Feed
Creativity with impact: Brand partnerships
Partnerships can boost the reach, resonance and impact of campaigns and are a key driver of effectiveness, as demonstrated in a new WARC report.
Creativity with impact: Use of partnerships in the WARC Rankings shines a light on three top campaigns in the recently released 2024 WARC Rankings – from CALM, eBay and Cheez-It – all of which utilise partnerships to drive campaign impact. It’s available exclusively to WARC Creative subscribers.
Why partnerships matter in boosting creative impact
Partnerships, in which two or more brands collaborate for mutual benefit, have become a powerful toolbox for marketers across all areas of brand building, from content creation and media strategy to sustainability efforts and product development.
Collaborative campaigns can boost brand awareness for both partners and enable a product or message to reach bigger and more relevant audiences. But the most effective partnerships go beyond short-term benefits. They utilise creativity, integration and multichannel ambition to deliver a whole range of additional outcomes, from enabling a brand to authentically engage a fan community to sparking a national conversation.
Takeaways
- Partnerships can deliver results across all aspects of brand building. All three 2024 WARC Rankings – Creative, Media and Effectiveness – featured brands which excelled by harnessing partnerships.
- Partnerships and sponsorships have become more ubiquitous and sophisticated, making creativity, unexpected insights, live moments and surprising media placements essential in order for campaigns to stand out.
- Within purpose-driven marketing, value-led collaborations can help brands gain credibility when tackling social and environmental subjects, and provide marketers with invaluable audience insights to ensure sensitivity around taboos.
- Partnerships with cultural icons can enable brands to enter cultural conversations and engage fans around their passion points. Within such campaigns, it’s crucial for brands to match their partners in terms of tone, language and media environment in order for it to feel authentic.
