Creativity with impact: B2B marketing that worked | WARC | The Feed

Creativity with impact: B2B marketing that worked
B2B campaigns that combine ambition and creativity not only make an impact on the bottom line and drive sales but they also change perceptions of what’s possible with B2B marketing, as demonstrated in a new WARC report.
Creativity with impact: Committing to B2B brand building shines a light on three award-winning campaigns from The H&M Foundation, Indeed and Maersk – all of which capture creativity to drive effectiveness. It’s available exclusively to WARC Creative subscribers.
Why creativity matters in the B2B world
Creativity and brand building are two cornerstones of marketing but are often neglected in B2B campaigns, despite research showing that they are similarly powerful drivers of effectiveness in the B2B space. Each campaign in this report identifies three building blocks of creative effectiveness used to build the brand and drive commercial results.
The report uses WARC’s Creative Effectiveness Ladder and Creative Commitment benchmarks to show how the campaigns could be further optimised.
Takeaways
- The leaders in B2B marketing are balancing tangible results with bigger, longer-term ambitions. They don’t just focus on rational, hyper-focused, short-term campaigns.
- Memorable, broadly-targeted campaigns can help B2B brands reach the audience of the future.
- Higher spend, longer durations and more media diversity – hallmarks of creative commitment – boost a campaign’s effectiveness, particularly in terms of long-term goals such as brand fame, trust and thought leadership.
