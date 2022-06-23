Home The Feed
Creativity matters in healthcare
23 June 2022
Creativity matters in healthcare
Creativity & effectiveness Pharma & healthcare (general)

The urgency of the COVID pandemic put healthcare brands in the spotlight and allowed them to lean into creativity at a pivotal time, according to Patricia Corsi, chief marketing officer at Bayer, the consumer healthcare giant. 

Why it matters

Healthcare marketing has often been stereotyped as dull – largely due to the many advertising regulations brands face in the category – but creativity still has the power to level-up marketing effectiveness even in regulated categories. 

“We have many bad things that happened with COVID but one good thing that happened is that it was a wake up call for the creative industry – and us as clients – to see the role that we really have to play,” Corsi said in a discussion at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity (Bayer is the Jury Chair of the Health and Wellness Lions). 

Bayer is encouraging healthcare marketers to break out of conservative mindsets, which often come from a fear of risk. “It’s not easy,” Corsi acknowledged, but added that “without pressure, there are no diamonds”.

Insights

  • Breaking taboos and having conversations to help people to live healthier lives are really important. 

  • Success in healthcare marketing requires building coalitions and partnerships, while still competing to grow the brand.

  • Instinct matters. There’s no need for ad testing – prioritise ideas that solve problems. 

  • Build a marketing excellence team focused on creativity. 

Key quote

“I truly believe we cannot solve the biggest problems without creativity. But I don’t think they have to be complicated. It’s sometimes the simplest idea that is the best…. Let’s have the courage to take that first step” – Patricia Corsi, chief marketing officer at Bayer.