Creative effectiveness generates half of total advertising impact, according to an executive at Kellanova, the global snacks company that recently spun off from the Kellogg Co.

Why creative impact matters

Many factors contribute to the success of advertising, ranging from the brand involved to the media plan and factors like targeting, reach and recency. Creativity, however, is still the best way for ads to attract attention, stand out and build emotional connections.

Takeaways

Speaking during a session at Advertising Week New York 2023, chief growth officer Charisse Hughes reaffirmed the importance of advertising creative: