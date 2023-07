Creativity & effectiveness Restaurants & takeaways Rankings

This profile examines the performance of KFC in the WARC Rankings and explores the approach it has taken to marketing, comparing it to WARC’s comprehensive set of creative effectiveness frameworks.

Since 2020, KFC has consistently held a position within the top five in the Effective 100 rankings, while also achieving strong results in the Media and Creative 100 rankings. Over the period of 2018 to 2023, KFC has had a total of 13 campaigns ranked in the Effective100, which is more than double the number of campaigns ranked in the other two rankings.

Takeaways