Gamers Gaming hardware & software In-game advertising

In-game advertising outperforms almost 70% of other digital formats for overall attention, according to a new study.

Anzu, an in-game ad platform, and attention measurement firm Lumen studied over 25 brands and found that in-game ads achieved a 98% viewability rating, outperforming the 42 digital ad formats in the Lumen database, which had a 78% rating.

Why gaming matters

Gaming is a fast-growing entertainment medium, and the advertising opportunities for brands are expanding just as rapidly. Success in gaming requires knowing your target audience, but also the type of measurement solution that can track whether a player actually looks at...