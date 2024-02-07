The Feed
WARC Talks: How brands can shift the sustainability conversation
WARC Talks: How brands can shift the sustainability conversation
WARC’s Lena Roland and Catherine Driscoll unpack the recent WARC Spotlight on sustainability.
- This episode discusses the latest research in effective messaging, the problems with the uptake of sustainably marketed products and how sustainability needs to be built into every facet of your business.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
01:35 – Why is this topic so important?
02:44 – Research in effective messaging.
08:06 – The problems with the uptake of sustainably marketed products.
15:09 – Sustainability needs to be built into every facet of your business.
Further reading
What we know about sustainability marketing
Sustainability marketing trends in 2024
Global Ad Trends: Sport spending to reach $61bn this year
Global Ad Trends: Sport spending to reach $61bn this year
In an increasingly fragmented media environment, sport is one of the last remaining watercooler moments, drawing mass attention and big spending, but the latest edition of WARC’s Global Advertising Trends report finds that even the sport landscape is fragmenting.
Why sport matters
Sport is one of the last providers of true ‘watercooler moments’, and this year’s bumper schedule of major sporting events will provide advertisers with unrivalled means to achieve mass reach, but these enduring qualities are under threat as media consumption fragments.
The report
Sports media in the era of fragmentation, WARC Media’s latest Global Advertising Trends report, examines sport’s new media landscape, the challenges and opportunities for brand advertisers and how rights holders plan to sustain the economics of sport in the years ahead.
If you don’t subscribe to WARC Media, a sample report is available here. A WARC podcast discussing the findings outlined in the report will be available from 20 February.
What you need to know
- Major events are on the horizon: Live sports still bring in colossal audiences, and do so in a year packed with events political and sporting: the 2024 Paris Olympics, UEFA Euros, and the T20 Cricket world cup among them.
- Big audiences and big spending: More than 115m viewers watched the 2023 Super Bowl. To meet this reach, brands are forecast to spend $60.9bn worldwide – up almost one-fifth on pre-pandemic spending.
- Social media takes centre stage: 93% of 18-24s engage with sport on social media at least weekly. However, Gen Z fandom is more ‘fluid’. Younger cohorts are often more interested in athletes’ stories, rather than teams or competitions.
- Sport is not enough to arrest linear TV decline: Across much of Europe, spend with linear TV is forecast to remain in decline throughout the summer of 2024. In the US, a recovery of linear TV spend will owe more to favourable year-on-year comparisons and the upcoming US Presidential election than to sport.
- Fragmentation of sports rights threatens mass reach moment: NFL coverage spans broadcast and cable TV (NBC, ESPN) as well as OTT (Peacock, Amazon Prime, YouTube TV) and mobile app (NFL+). It is becoming costlier and more complex for fans to follow all live games.
Key idea
“Sports is the one constant within media plans. Live sport is getting the eyeballs and sport content is getting the engagement,” says Adrian Sutherland, vice president of Publicis Sports.
“However, in some sports, local fans may need at least three separate subscriptions to watch a full season of games. It is imperative platforms keep a strong content plan in place to keep consumers engaged.”
Global Ad Trends
Global Ad Trends, is a quarterly report which draws on WARC’s dataset of advertising and media intelligence to take a holistic view on current industry developments.
It is part of WARC Media, which provides rigorous and accurate benchmarks aggregated and verified from over 100 reputable sources, empowering media decision makers to plan strategies with precision. WARC Media is available by subscription.
2024 is year zero for Carlsberg
2024 is year zero for Carlsberg
Carlsberg is using 2024 as a baseline year, as the brewer commits to a swathe of investment aimed at driving future growth, says CEO Jacob Aarup-Andersen.
What’s happening
This coincides with the first year of Accelerate SAIL, an evolution of the company’s SAIL’27 program which sets out a long-term strategy and informs resource allocation.
“With Accelerate SAIL, we are ramping up investments in our brands, markets, capabilities and people to capture the many growth opportunities that we have identified,” Aarup-Andersen told an earnings call.
Growth opportunities
- Carlsberg intends to increase the support it puts behind its premium brands, which currently account for around 24% of beer volumes and under-index in most markets.
- “Accelerating premium growth will position our business in an appealing virtuous circle of revenue growth and margin improvement, enabling additional growth investments,” said Aarup-Andersen.
- The brewer also plans on strengthening routes to market, specifically in Asia, initially including China and Vietnam and, later, India.
- Carlsberg believes it can accelerate its Beyond Beer category, which currently accounts for just 2% of total volumes. “We’ll be scaling [the Somersby cider and Garage no-alcohol beer] brands faster through higher investments, brand building, innovation, footprint expansion and execution,” Aarup-Andersen explained.
Behind the intention
- The marketing to revenue ratio currently stands at 8% and will increase to around 9% in 2027 and eventually to around 10%.
- “As we see our overall cost going up in '24, we will also be taking pricing [up] in '24,” Aarup-Andersen said, adding. “As inflation has come down, it is lower price increases than we've seen in the past”.
Sourced from Carlsberg, Seeking Alpha
[Image: Carlsberg]
In-game ads play well for attention
In-game advertising outperforms almost 70% of other digital formats for overall attention, according to a new study.
Anzu, an in-game ad platform, and attention measurement firm Lumen studied over 25 brands and found that in-game ads achieved a 98% viewability rating, outperforming the 42 digital ad formats in the Lumen database, which had a 78% rating.
Why gaming matters
Gaming is a fast-growing entertainment medium, and the advertising opportunities for brands are expanding just as rapidly. Success in gaming requires knowing your target audience, but also the type of measurement solution that can track whether a player actually looks at...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Unilever treads price-volume tightrope
Unilever treads price-volume tightrope
Price was the main driver of growth at Unilever in 2023, but as inflation moderates the FMCG giant is looking to boost volumes in the year ahead.
“Going forward, we will be laser focused on driving volume growth and mix as price growth returns to more normalized levels,” CFO Fernando Fernandez told an earnings call.
Key figures
- Underlying sales growth in 2023 was 7%, with price contributing 6.8% of that figure, volume just 0.2%.
- Across the year, Unilever’s 30 Power Brands registered 8.6% underlying sales growth and 1.6% volume growth. Q4 figures of 6.5% and 3.9% respectively indicate how the price-volume dynamic is shifting (although there are significant differences across categories and geographies).
- Those Power Brands, which are the main focus of Unilever’s marketing efforts, represented 90% of total growth and 75% of group turnover.
- Brand and marketing investment increased to 14.3% of turnover, helping to accelerate volume growth in H2.
By category
- Beauty & Wellbeing: Underlying sales growth in 2023 was 8.3%, 4.4% in volume, 3.8% in price (Q4: sales growth of 7.9%, with volume contributing 6.3%).
- Personal Care: Underlying sales growth was 8.9% for the year, with 3.2% in volume and 5.5% in price (Q4: sales growth of 6.4%, with 2.5% volume and 3.8% price).
- Home Care: Underlying sales growth was 5.9% for the year, with 6.8% price and 0.9% reduction in volumes (Q4: sales growth of 1.7%, with 0.8% volume and 0.9% price).
- Nutrition: annual sales growth of 7.7%, with price up 10.1% and volumes down 2.2% (Q4: sales growth of 4.7%, with price up 5.9% and volume down 1.1%).
- Ice Cream: sales up 2.3% across the year, with 8.8% price growth and a 6% decline in volume (Q4: sales growth of minus 0.4% with price growth at 0.4% and a volume decline of 0.8%).
Why volume growth matters
Even with strong brands, a reliance on price to drive growth is unlikely to be sustainable in the long term in FMCG markets where competition is fierce and consumers can quickly turn to cheaper private-label options. At some point the trade-off between price and volume becomes inescapable.
Unilever’s growth action plan
- Do fewer things better.
- There is a new focus on net productivity programs, including reducing complexity – with 20% fewer SKUs and fewer suppliers.
- A new framework to measure brand superiority will include proven drivers of consumer preference and will inform future goals.
- A new approach to innovation is based on multiyear scalable programs to drive category growth and premiumization and expansion into new segments and geographies.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Unilever]
Thompson Reuters sees profit boost from AI activity
Thompson Reuters sees profit boost from AI activity
Thompson Reuters, the information company behind the Reuters newswire service, beat analysts’ profit expectations with its Q4 results as AI services and licensing boost the business.
Why an information company’s AI operations matter
Large language models need data and lots of it. The problem is that if you build your LLM around the open internet, you end up with a model built on information that is at best sketchy and at worst just uselessly wrong.
Reuters’ extensive archive of news, as well as its less well-known Westlaw legal database and Checkpoint accounting service is now being licensed by parent company Thompson Reuters. A training data set is being built on rigorously collected, high-quality news for AI firms to use – but at a cost.
The news offers the perspective of the other side of AI: one in which publishers can extract value from the technology. The big question is whether this is a short-term bump of cash in return for much longer-term threats. Either way, it appears to be the direction of travel.
There is another angle too: LLMs are developing quickly, with the technology moving less in the direction of one LLM to do it all, but with specific tasks or working areas for developing specialised models.
What’s going on
While the company grew revenues 3% – in line with expectations – its underlying profitability (EBITDA) grew 56%, growth that the company ascribes to licensing its content library to train LLMs.
“We're in growth and investment mode: 2024 is an investment year for us," Steve Hasker, CEO of Thomson Reuters, told the newswire in an interview.
"We see growth opportunities in 2025, ‘26 and beyond around generative AI, but not exclusively generative AI," he added.
It confirms reported talks with LLM providers in January. The company already offers up training data as a service on its website.
In context
- Earlier this week, Microsoft announced extensive partnerships with news organisations and journalism schools, but these have remained relatively vague about the actual work they are doing.
- Axel Springer and Bloomberg, meanwhile, have moved fast to offer a licensing capability.
- There are also accusations of subterfuge in the news/AI nexus. The New York Times recently sued OpenAI for copyright infringement, one of a number of lawsuits currently circling around the technology.
Sourced from Reuters, Investopedia, Bloomberg, Microsoft, New York Times
Evidence that archetypes can still be brilliant
Archetypes are increasingly seen by some as the horoscopes of marketing and not part of a serious business discipline, but since they use a language that is intuitive to creative minds, archetypes still have a role to play in branding.
Why archetypes matter
Despite their reputation, brand archetypes still have value if they are used in the right way for the right job, explains Ryan France, head of brand strategy at Kantar Australia. This is especially the case when the brand has a clear association with an archetype, or the emotive clarity needed for differentiation and price justification.
Takeaways...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Mars Wrigley finds quick commerce opportunities with AI
A year-long qualitative study by Mars Wrigley into how people use speedy delivery services deployed AI to sift a huge pool of rich, consumer-generated, multimedia data, to find new business opportunities.
Why it matters
Using AI to analyse rich qualitative data spanning text, images, audio and video helped Mars Wrigley not just spot new opportunities, but also find ways to connect with consumers at the right time – shaping the quick commerce strategy for the business.
Takeaways
- AI tools can help bridge qualitative and quantitative data, thereby generating insights more quickly and with more statistical robustness.
- A key initial...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
TV sponsorships and how to pay attention to brand assets
Passive eye-tracking data reveals the impact of attention and gazing at on-brand assets to determine the role attention plays in TV sponsorships and what it means for brand assets within content and advertising contexts.
Why attention matters
Brand assets in content and advertising have an impact on brand outcomes and when viewers pay attention to these within TV sponsorships, memory metrics and response to subsequent advertising increase.
Takeaways
- When viewers gaze at brand assets, it generates an uplift in memory metrics including awareness, brand associations and fame.
- There is a weaker correlation between size and other metrics like awareness, with...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Roblox sees increased brand engagement
Roblox sees increased brand engagement
Gaming platform Roblox reported 69 brand engagements in Q4 2023 – the most ever – and intends to increase that number in 2024.
Why brand engagement matters
More brands on the platform and more advertising will be an important growth driver for Roblox, which currently generates much of its revenue from developer subscriptions and the sale of in-game currency Robux.
While Roblox does have quarterly advertising targets, it declines to disclose details of advertising income, saying it will do so when it becomes material to financial results. “While we’re really pleased with the progress, we have not hit that point yet,” CFO Mike Guthrie told an earnings call.
Takeaways
- During 2023, the number of daily average users (DAUs) increased 22% while the number of hours spent on the platform was up 22%.
- Some 58% of DAUs are aged over 13. “These older DAUs are interesting and exciting for the advertising business that we’re building,” said CEO Dave Baszucki.
- Older users’ behaviour on the platform mirrors the wider gaming market and they typically spend more than younger users.
- Roblox is also building out measurement capabilities to enable partners to attribute brand advertising.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Roblox]
The sensitive side of conversational AI
People are more likely to open up when questioned on sensitive subjects if they are dealing with an AI-powered survey rather than a traditional one, according to new research.
Why conversational AI matters
People were more engaged and gave more thorough answers in the AI version, found research from the7stars and Differentology. Further, the more highly sensitive questions generated 10% more emotive responses than the regular survey. Emotive responses – whether positive or negative – give researchers much richer data to analyse, which in turn lead to better consumer insights.
Takeaways
- Fewer people drop out of AI-powered surveys and they...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Mattel builds on Barbie success
Mattel builds on Barbie success
The Barbie brand saw sales up 24% in Q4 thanks to the movie of the same name – and owner Mattel is seeking to replicate that success with other brands in its portfolio.
Coming to a screen near you
- Mattel is partnering with Paramount Pictures to develop the American Girl Live Action feature film.
- Mattel Films is making its first animated movie, Bob the Builder.
- Mattel Television Studios has premiered 12 series and specials, including Monster High, Hot Wheels, Polly Pocket, Barbie, Thomas & Friends, Fireman Sam, and Pictionary, as well as a Monster High movie sequel.
Why content marketing matters
- Almost a decade ago, The Lego Movie opened to similar acclaim, with industry observers remarking on the “genius” of a 100-minute long advertisement that people paid to watch.
- Get it right and there are huge benefits to a brand, as Barbie and The Super Mario Bros. Movie (from brand owner Nintendo) demonstrated in 2023 – not just in the form of effective movie tie-ins but in capitalising on a cultural moment built from long-term fandom.
- In 2024, however, Mattel expects sales of dolls to decline in 2024 “as we wrap the benefits of the Barbie movie”, according to its CFO.
- Hollywood loves a franchise but brands need to be wary of saturating the market. The Lego franchise saw budgets increase and box office take fall over the five years and four films that followed the original movie.
Key quote
“The breakout success of the award-winning Barbie movie was a showcase for our entertainment strategy and cultural relevance of our brands outside the toy aisle” – Ynon Kreiz, CEO at Mattel, speaking on an earnings call.
Read more in this WARC article: From fashion model to role model: Barbie’s playbook to win
Sourced from Seeking Alpha, Screenrant, WARC
[Image: Mattel, Inc]
e.l.f. Beauty targets women during Super Bowl
e.l.f. Beauty targets women during Super Bowl
Women make up almost half the audience for the Super Bowl, but are underserved by advertisers, the CEO of e.l.f. Beauty believes – and, accordingly, the brand will be making its national debut on Sunday.
Tarang Amin told an earnings call that last year’s regional spot – which featured Jennifer Coolidge and Power Grip Primer – was “an overwhelming success … by every metric” and is the reason for going national in 2024.
Why it matters
“Securing a national spot increases our household impressions by a factor of 3x,” he said. “We believe this reach provides the best opportunity to springboard viral moments across a wide spectrum of platforms and increases our ability to boost brand impact.”
And it’s not just the Big Game spot that matters: recent teasers alone have gained 11 billion impressions, he added.
Takeaways
- e.l.f. Beauty sees its “disruptive marketing engine” as an important driver of performance – attracting and engaging existing and new audiences with “buzz worthy activations, unexpected creativity, and coveted collaborations”.
- Content is delivered across a wide range of platforms, including the elfyeah channel on TikTok, the elfyou channel on Twitch and now e.l.f. UP!, an experience on Roblox (after just three months it has a 96% rating and more than 4 million plays).
- A short film, Cosmetic Criminals, which ran ahead of the main feature in selected theaters across the US, was the longest branded content spot to ever run on the big screen (and has gained a total of 7 billion media impressions).
- e.l.f. teamed up with Colombian star Manuel Turizo to launch an original Spanish language song – Ojos. Labios. CaraCara. – which celebrates Latin women rebelling against what society expects them to look like.
- e.l.f. is also looking to move beyond its Gen Z base to attract more millennial and Gen X consumers.
Further reading on WARC: The Super Bowl's rising stars: Latinas redefine what brands should stretch for during the game.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: e.l.f. Beauty]
Dull TV ads cost US brands billions of dollars
Dull TV spots, which fail to obtain an emotional response from viewers, would require $228bn in extra spend from US advertisers to achieve the share growth delivered by the most impactful ads.
That insight emerged from a research project led by creative measurement firm System1, strategic consultancy eatbigfish, and marketing effectiveness guru Peter Field, with the latest findings presented at WARC’s Creative Impact conference in New York.
Why engaging TV advertising matters
Brands often favor functional and rational messaging in their ads – an approach that can convey information but is unlikely to move consumers. More creative techniques, by contrast,...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
What “polygamous multi-brand loyalty” means for brands
Marketers should not expect to be able to secure a loyal group of buyers that exclusively choose their brand, a study from the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute for Marketing Science argues.
Why understanding loyalty matters
Attracting loyal customers is essential for brands. Understanding what “loyalty” means in practice can help ensure that marketers are not setting unrealistic goals or underestimating the importance of customers they share with competitors.
Takeaways
- One aspect of the study covered 12 brands in the UK retail banking sector, with a penetration ranging from 21% to 4%, over the period from 2019 to 2022.
- Consumers were rarely committed...
This content is for subscribers only.
Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.
Estée Lauder restructures for greater agility
Estée Lauder restructures for greater agility
Beauty firm the Estée Lauder Companies is embarking on a restructuring program in order to innovate and respond to consumer trends more quickly, as part of a profit recovery plan which aims to deliver up to $1.4bn of incremental profit by 2026.
Why it matters
The business, with brands including Clinique, MAC and Tom Ford as well as the the eponymous Estée Lauder, is “at an inflection point” as it continues to recover from the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, CEO Fabrizio Freda told an earnings call – and that requires “changes in our organization to improve agility of resource allocation and speed to market”.
What it means
- Rethinking brand positioning in some categories as consumer trends develop in new directions.
- Shortening supply chains in Asia in order to be more agile in responding to changing demand patterns in the region.
- Understanding new platforms. For example, “We are learning how to operate with TikTok globally,” said Freda. There is also a greater focus on earned media value.
- Modernization of promotional models and making them more relevant to current consumer trends.
Key quote
“We anticipate faster product and commercial innovation supported by strategic brand-building distribution and go-to-market advancement” – Fabrizio Freda, CEO at the Estée Lauder Companies.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Estée Lauder Companies Inc.]
Amazon reaches for first-party publisher data
Amazon reaches for first-party publisher data
UK news publisher Reach is partnering with Amazon to share reader data that will assist the US tech giant in targeting its online advertising.
Why first-party data matters
The move comes as the deprecation of third-party cookies on Google’s Chrome browser accelerates and as Apple similarly looks to end this method of tracking online-user activity. Advertisers will need to develop new ways of targeting online audiences, typically using first-party data, contextual data or a combination of both.
“Clinging to third-party data is like holding onto a ticking time bomb,” says Laura Lane, marketing director UK&I at HubSpot. “With more than three-quarters (76%) of marketers bracing for impact as the cookie crumbles, marketers must adapt or face extinction.”
What’s happening
- The agreement between Reach and Amazon will let advertisers know what Reach articles people are looking at, the Financial Times reported – Amazon can then use this information to sell more targeted advertising on the publisher’s sites.
- It will also use Mantis, a brand safety tool built by Reach and powered by IBM Watson that can understand the context of content and help place ads accordingly.
Key quote
“As the industry shifts towards an environment where cookies are not available, first-party contextual signals are critical in helping us develop actionable insights that enable our advertisers to reach relevant audiences without sacrificing reach, relevancy or ad performance” – Frazer Locke, director of EU adtech sales at Amazon Ads, speaking to the Financial Times.
Sourced from Financial Times, Chromium Blog
Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery to bundle sport assets
Disney, Fox and Warner Bros Discovery to bundle sport assets
Major sports rights holders announce plans to launch a new streaming service this year that will bundle the games shown across the companies’ TV networks - an apparent response to the fragmentation that threatens the mass reach effect that advertisers seek in sport.
Why a bundle of 55% of the sport market matters
It’s almost as if WARC’s Global Advertising Trends report into Sport Media, which tracks the threat of fragmentation, quickened these media giants’ thinking. If only.
What the news, reported first by the Wall Street Journal, confirms is that the threat is real enough to spark competitors into an alliance that resembles a ‘cable’ moment for the streaming age with sport once again the glue that the firms hope will firm up interest in the new service.
Citi Analysts believe a union of the three firms’ rights amounts to over half (55%) of US sport rights. That’s around $16bn worth of rights, according to Bernstein Research.
What you need to know
- Package: The service will be direct-to-consumer and will offer all of the three companies sport content including the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, PGA Tour, and international soccer including the World Cup.
- Ownership: Each of the companies will own a third of the new venture.
- Price: The service is yet to bear a name or any concrete information on pricing or advertising. Analysts expect any price for the service to be well below the typical monthly cable television bill.
- Timing: Talks are said to have begun between four and six months ago, depending on different sources. But the news comes as Disney’s ESPN and WBD’s TNT sports renegotiate their rights deals with the NBA - rights whose costs are expected to triple versus the previous deal.
From the horses’ mouth(s)
In a joint statement, the executives of the three companies explain the new venture:
- Bob Iger, CEO, Disney: “The full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service. ”
- Lachlan Murdoch, Chair and CEO of FOX: “We’re pumped to bring the FOX Sports portfolio to this new and exciting platform.
- David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery: “This new sports service exemplifies our ability as an industry to drive innovation and provide consumers with more choice, enjoyment and value and we’re thrilled to deliver it to sports fans.”
Analysis
Mindful of competition regulators, the executives of the three parties emphasise in their comments to the press that the new offering would increase choice, and targets sport fans that have ‘cut the cord’. Whatever it is, it's a bet on the connected TV future, one in which even big screen events reach consumers via the internet.
But it’s difficult to see how this would not affect the competitive landscape when it comes to negotiating rights deals. While sports rights have spiralled in recent years, hitting traditional broadcaster margins hard at a time when linear TV advertising is in decline, it remains a risk.
However, for reach-hungry advertisers the news is likely cause for optimism, especially as a likely cheaper sport bundle than current cable offerings is likely to attract a broad swath of younger sport fans.
Key quote
“Currently there’s not a great product out there for those outside the pay-TV bundle - that’s what this platform is targeted toward” - person involved in the new business, speaking to the Financial Times.
Sourced from Disney, WSJ, FT, WARC. Image: Disney
McDonald’s aims to double loyalty-driven sales
McDonald’s aims to double loyalty-driven sales
Over the next three years, QSR chain McDonald’s is aiming to add another 100 million active users to its loyalty platform and to double its sales via this channel.
What’s happening
- The MyMcDonald’s Rewards scheme was launched in the US in 2021 and now operates in 50 markets around the world.
- Its current active user base (‘active’ defined as having been used in the last 90 days) stands at 150 million – “only a fraction of our total customers,” CEO Chris Kempczinski told an earnings call. “We aim to reach 250 million active users … by the end of 2027”.
- Over the same period, the goal for loyalty system-wide sales is to more than double from $20bn to $45bn.
Why loyalty matters
- Encouraging repeat business is important for any brand in any category (although, for growth, that approach needs to be allied to recruiting new customers).
- Kempczinski explained that the data in the loyalty program will enable the brand to “get even smarter with our pricing methodology and tailor our digital offers to our fans, making them even more personalized”.
- A loyalty scheme could also help counter the sort of trolling campaigns that rival chains have mounted in recent years (see Birthday Clowns, Burn That Ad, The Whopper Detour etc).
The new battleground
- As inflation moderates so too will price pressures for many, but not all, consumers.
- Kempczinski singled out the low-income US consumer (less than $45,000) as a battleground for the informal eating out sector.
- A lower absolute price point will be needed to get them into the restaurants, he suggested, rather than a value message such as “two for six or something like that”.
Key quote
“Success in this industry is always about having balance, and you need to have both traffic growth and you need to have price growth; that's the long-term formula for success” – Chris Kempczinski, CEO at McDonald’s.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: McDonald's]
How AI changes the competitive intensity in NPD
How AI changes the competitive intensity in NPD
Artificial intelligence is speeding up the new product development process, helping brands understand trends, work up products and analyse feedback.
Big brands are lapping the tech up, according to a new piece in The Grocer, with examples of AI-developed products now in market from Unilever’s Lynx (Axe outside the UK), Comfort fabric conditioners, Coca-Cola, and Carlsberg.
Why AI for NPD matters
Half the time, new product development (NPD) simply doesn’t work. It requires a leap of faith – something that most companies, and especially their investors, would like to see ironed out of the process – especially when around half of launches end in failure.
But the questions that surround AI’s use in product development are perhaps more interesting:
- Competition: Unless an advantage is found in the AI tool itself – which would have to be proprietary – does this new technology offer differentiation or will it raise standards across the board, forcing brands to create advantage elsewhere?
- Distinctiveness: Already, AI-powered or AI-enhanced products and services are becoming hackneyed to the point of begging a constant question: are they really distinctive? At an advertising and promotional level, mentions of AI are starting to lose their futuristic lustre.
- Intensity: Arguably, AI-enhanced techniques and technologies democratise the tools once available only to the titans of their industries. A recent PwC survey of chief executives noted this conundrum: while AI offered the CEOs new avenues for value creation, a significant majority also acknowledged that competitive intensity will grow too.
A note on AI (and whales)
Though the technology described can seem like magic, it is effectively a pattern recognition machine that can find clusters and relationships in any dataset, including whale sounds; researchers are attempting to decipher these sounds using AI.
These techniques aren’t necessarily as new and magical-seeming as the generative capabilities of ChatGPT or Midjourney, but the technology is incredibly powerful when parsing vast quantities of unstructured data.
Four key problems solved
No one company yet has the answer; instead, a wave of new players are emerging, according to The Grocer, based around solving important barriers in a human-run process:
- Getting around the highest paid person’s opinion. Cambri is a consumer insights platform to ensure brands are “setting off on the right foot” by bringing in market insights at the idea stage and knowing when there is a need and a desire to progress.
- Finding patterns. Insight platforms like Black Swan deploy pattern recognition technology for images and language but at scale on the internet. It has helped brands not only to identify trends but to measure their velocity.
- Better taste testing. These same pattern recognition techniques are also improving taste testing by removing the “messiness of language”, meaning that testers can describe a flavour in any language.
- Moving fast. Kraft Heinz is working with an AI company called Tastewise, which scrapes the internet for restaurant reviews, food-focused social conversations, and recipes to identify trends in tastes.
Newer developments in generative AI are helping at the level of the product developer, with companies like Tastewise including a chatbot (TasteGPT – what else?) to help practitioners answer questions in natural language. But the real leaps appear to be coming from the backend processes.
Sourced from The Grocer, WARC, The Guardian
Email this content