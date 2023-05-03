Your selections:
Counting the costs of a Paris 2024 Olympic sponsorship | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
03 May 2023
Counting the costs of a Paris 2024 Olympic sponsorship
Sponsorship effectiveness Sports sponsorship Strategy
As the clock counts down towards the next Summer Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, a new analysis estimates just how much a marketer can expect to spend on sponsorship.
Ligue 1 x Uber Eats vs. PSG x GOAT
SponsorPulse analysed two existing “tier-one” deals in France: Ligue 1’s partnership with Uber Eats, and Paris Saint-Germain FC’s sleeve sponsorship agreement with footwear brand GOAT.
Email this content