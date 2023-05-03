Counting the costs of a Paris 2024 Olympic sponsorship | WARC | The Feed

Sponsorship effectiveness Sports sponsorship Strategy

As the clock counts down towards the next Summer Olympic Games in Paris in 2024, a new analysis estimates just how much a marketer can expect to spend on sponsorship.

Ligue 1 x Uber Eats vs. PSG x GOAT

SponsorPulse analysed two existing “tier-one” deals in France: Ligue 1’s partnership with Uber Eats, and Paris Saint-Germain FC’s sleeve sponsorship agreement with footwear brand GOAT.