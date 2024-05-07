Coty boosts marketing budget and earned media value | WARC | The Feed
Coty boosts marketing budget and earned media value
An increased marketing budget and “overdrive on advocacy” on social media platforms helped deliver double-digit growth last quarter at Coty, a beauty company with brands including CoverGirl, Rimmel and Max Factor.
“Our focus in fiscal ‘24 has been on actively step-changing our social media reach in order to drive our brands and build stronger community engagement, underpinned by disruptive innovation,” CEO Sue Nabi told a Q3 earnings call. “We’re already seeing very strong positive impacts.”
Takeaways
- Advertising and consumer promotion investments represented approximately 28% of sales in Coty’s FY Q3, up approximately one percentage point from the prior year.
- CoverGirl reached the #3 rank for earned media value (EMV) in the US among the brand’s peer set (up from #6 last year), as product launches were amplified by thousands of influencers; EMV rose nearly 1.5x in the quarter.
- Rimmel reached the #4 rank for EMV in the UK among the brand’s peer set (up from #5 last year), as the brand worked with Rimmel’s Creator Crew to develop new products and launches and promote hero products; EMV growth was 75% in the quarter.
- That digital advocacy has also been an important factor in boosting sales via e-commerce channels which now account for 20% of all sales.
Why it matters
As Nabi explains it, in the context of CoverGirl, “distinctive brand equity, disruptive innovation and the strong momentum we are gaining in social media advocacy is allowing CoverGirl to outperform the established cosmetics brands at US mass retailers while simultaneously outperforming in e-commerce”.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Coty]
