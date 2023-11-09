Your selections:
Coty accelerates social investments | WARC | The Feed
Coty accelerates social investments
Beauty company Coty is directing most of its media spending into digital channels and is increasingly using influencers to promote its products.
What’s happening
- “We are continuing to shift media spend toward digital and social media activations, which now account for a majority of our media spend,” CFO Laurent Mercier said during a presentation of Q4 results.
- A global digital centre of excellence, located in Paris, is benefiting from know-how being created in key regions around the world, especially the US and China, where digitalisation of the beauty world is more advanced.
- Coty has stepped up the number of influencers it works with on key launches of consumer beauty products, moving from dozens to one hundred – “and we saw the results immediately”, Mercier told an earnings call, with a boost to earned media values.
- The business now plans to increase the number of influencers to 1,000 and has created 15 “studios” where brands and influencers can co-create local content for different markets.
Premium innovation
- The consumer beauty market is being driven by “premium innovation, not entry pricing”, Mercier maintained, “and that is very important for everyone to hear.”
- “We are accelerating the pace of innovation, specifically what I call premiumised innovation,” he said.
Sourced from Coty, Seeking Alpha
[Image: Coty]
