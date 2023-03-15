Costa Coffee taps aspiration in global redesign | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
15 March 2023
Costa Coffee taps aspiration in global redesign
In rolling out a new global design concept, Costa Coffee used cultural analysis to better understand the coffee culture in different markets, and to make modifications that proved popular with consumers.
Why it matters
There is a temptation for brands to internationally roll out the same look, concept, design and colours that have made them successful in one country. However, it pays to take time to fully understand different markets and their cultures before embarking on any expansion or redesign.
Takeaways
