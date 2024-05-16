Corona brings a fresh perspective to the Olympic Games | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Corona brings a fresh perspective to the Olympic Games
Event tie-ins Beer & cider Sports sponsorship
Partnerships are “a fundamental and important” part of building brands, according to the global VP/marketing at Corona, who says the beer shares many of the same values as the Olympic Games.
“The Olympics wants us to get a better side of us via sports,” Clarissa Pantoja told an Advertising Week Europe audience. “We believe the same, but with the connection [via] nature.” The fit felt “very natural”, she added.
How it fits
- Whether it’s the Olympian athlete feeling the need to win a medal or the ordinary person feeling the need to perform in their jobs: “We all feel that pressure,” Pantoja explained. “So relaxing and celebrating – it’s such an important part of our journeys.”
- “Corona can bring to the Games a very fresh perspective on the importance of those things in life,” she continued, “which is very connected to what we believe in, our purpose.”
- That purpose includes celebrating “golden moments” in life, when people take time out to relax (a current series of events around the world is focused on the “golden hour” around sunset). “There are many golden moments happening at the Olympics,” Pantoja observed.
Background
- In January, the IOC announced that Corona Cero, the zero-alcohol variant of the brand, would be the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games.
- Parent company AB InBev has a history of involvement with sports but Corona is “the first brand in our category to be part of that global level with the [Olympic] Games”, said Pantoja.
- Both AB InBev and the IOC contribute to the UN Sustainable Development Goals.
- Corona has developed a global platform, #This is Living, which aims to help people disconnect from their daily routines and reconnect with nature. “Connecting and protecting nature is a very seamless and authentic way for us to talk about our purpose,” Pantoja added.
