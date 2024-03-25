Money & finance Marketing in a recession Pricing strategy

As the cost of living continues to rise, it becomes harder to sustain the idea of well-priced, middle-of-the-road produce that you can’t buy cheap.

Why it matters

Cost-of-living pressures have accelerated the bifurcation of best and best priced in the fresh produce category, which can leave businesses struggling to maintain margin or volume. Brands should look instead at demand – the changing attitudes and aspirations of Australians – to avoid chasing market pricing down or getting stuck in the middle.

Takeaways