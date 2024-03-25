The Feed
WARC Rankings 2024: Effective 100 revealed
McDonald’s, Cadbury and Ogilvy lead the Effective 100 rankings – the third and final release in the WARC rankings – and here’s how they stack up.
The WARC Effective 100 recognises the world’s most awarded campaigns and companies for effectiveness. Compiled by WARC Creative, the tracked awards are determined by a yearly global panel survey and in consultation with the WARC Rankings Advisory Board.
Leading the rankings
#1 Campaign for effectiveness: ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’ by Ogilvy Mumbai / Wavemaker Mumbai for Cadbury
The most effective campaign of 2023 was ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’, created by Ogily Mumbai and Wavemaker Mumbai for Cadbury. The confectionary company increased sales of its Celebrations product by 35% during Diwali, with an interactive, geo-targeted campaign that made Indian superstar Shah Rukh Khan the ambassador for small, local stores.
#1 Creative agency for effectiveness: Leo Burnett, Dubai
After ranking for the first time last year at #26, Leo Burnett Dubai has stormed up the list to secure first place this year. The agency’s best performing campaign was ‘The Homecoming’ for Home Centre, which ranked ninth and was among four other campaigns that ranked in the top 100.
#1 Media agency for effectiveness: Mindshare New York
For the first time, Mindshare New York is crowned the most effective media agency in the WARC Rankings, up from second place last year. This success is largely attributed to its campaigns for Unilever brands, the most successful being ‘See My Skin’ for Vaseline, which ranked seventh.
#1 Network for effectiveness: Ogilvy
Ogilvy has retained its top position as the best performing network for effectiveness. The network has 11 campaigns in the top 100, including the #1 campaign ‘Shah Rukh Khan-My-Ad’. It also has eight agencies in the creative agency ranking.
#1 Holding Company for effectiveness: Omnicom Group
After five years of being the runner-up in the holding company table, Omnicom Group has moved up one place to become the most effective holding company this year with 13 creative agencies and 15 media agencies in the top 50.
#1 Brand for effectiveness: McDonald’s
McDonald’s tops the effectiveness ranking for the fifth year in a row. The fast food brand has three campaigns in the top 100, including ‘Famous Orders’ which has ranked third for the second year in a row. In total, it had 40 campaigns contributing to its points total in the full rankings database, across 23 different countries.
#1 Advertiser for effectiveness: Anheuser-Busch InBev
Anheuser Busch InBev is the highest ranked advertiser for effectiveness for the third year in a row. Thirty-two brands contributed to its points total, five of which ranked in the top 50.
Unilever moves up to claim second place with three brands ranked: Dove, Vaseline and Hellmann's. McDonald’s is in third place. The most improved advertiser is The Coca-Cola Company, rising 10 places to seventh. While only one of its campaigns ranked in the top 100, it won awards for 22 campaigns in total.
#1 Country for effectiveness: USA
The USA remains the most awarded country for effectiveness, with 24 campaigns in the top 100. India has risen to second place with seven campaigns ranked. Brazil moves up three places to rank third. Argentina and New Zealand are the most improved countries, both rising 11 places to seventh and eighth respectively.
How to market fresh produce to Australians as prices rise
As the cost of living continues to rise, it becomes harder to sustain the idea of well-priced, middle-of-the-road produce that you can’t buy cheap.
Why it matters
Cost-of-living pressures have accelerated the bifurcation of best and best priced in the fresh produce category, which can leave businesses struggling to maintain margin or volume. Brands should look instead at demand – the changing attitudes and aspirations of Australians – to avoid chasing market pricing down or getting stuck in the middle.
Takeaways
- Brands that try to win on price will face the challenge of maintaining profitability consistently over time. Those that try to...
Electric vehicle market changing as Tesla slumps and Xiaomi enters
Electric vehicles are in a state of brand flux as market leaders wane while those from non-endemic categories spot a chance to enter the world of modern automotives.
Why electric vehicles matter
The automotive industry has to change: not only are fossil fuels running out, the planet is warming and governments are banning combustion engines (or at least say they will). Electric vehicles are their next greatest hope.
It’s a complicated time for the industry, however, as inflation has bitten into manufacturing costs while in China, a one-time mega-growth market, the picture for big-ticket items is less than rosy.
Tesla consideration shrinks
As would-be buyers consider other options, Tesla’s sales (measured in deliveries) slumped 9% year-on-year in Q1 2024, its first decline in four years even with price cuts. It’s worth noting that Chinese manufacturer BYD also saw steep declines despite price cuts.
Some of Tesla’s troubles are ascribed to its increasingly controversial chief executive, Elon Musk. "It's very likely that Musk himself is contributing to the reputational downfall," Shahar Silbershatz, CEO of reputation consultancy Caliber, told Reuters.
Xiaomi enters
Into this melee comes the major Chinese smartphone and appliance maker Xiaomi, which announced its first EV last week, in an event that drew specific comparisons with Tesla, not least the price.
"In the three years of developing this car, my biggest realization is that making cars is extremely difficult,” said founder and CEO Lei Jun. "So, today, every person who is still persevering in making cars is a hero of our time.”
Electric vehicles in context
It’s not just the engine that’s different from a conventional car; an electric vehicle is a computing and software gamble that has proved to be radically different from the capabilities of traditional automotive manufacturers.
In addition, “the early adopters have adopted,” explained Tim Stafford, MD of Imagination Detroit, in a WARC exclusive from last autumn.
“Now, it’s time to engage with the ‘early majority’ customer, who has to decide which vehicle is right for them.” The branding challenge is on.
Sourced from Reuters, WARC
Newsgathering hedge fund raises questions about partial media
Hunterbrook, a newsgathering hedge fund that aims to take a financial position on the stocks that its journalists get scoops on, raises significant questions about the integrity of the media at a time when the business model behind news is struggling.
Why a hedge fund with journalists matters
When does a journalist stop being an impartial reporter of facts and start becoming a corporate investigator? That line has now further blurred with this news. Good for the hedge fund whose hunches and analysis are now backed by newsworthy evidence; bad, most likely, for the fast-diminishing trust in the news profession as a whole.
But the story speaks to another critical trend: that of the two-paced ad market as identified by WARC Media late last year.
Effectively, the enormous growth of digital ad media has obscured a decline elsewhere: the total spend in media environments where ads run alongside professionally produced content. This means that producing the stuff that people rely on is becoming increasingly difficult to do under an advertiser-funded model.
The story
The Financial Times reports on Hunterbrook, a VC-backed hedge fund that makes trades based on articles written by its affiliated journalists, which has just raised $100m in funding.
- The logic, says publisher Sam Koppelman in comments to the paper, is that people have been using news to make financial decisions that make them rich for years; “good reporting shouldn’t have to be bad business,” he argues. Journalists, he believes, have been “radically undervalued”.
- Claiming to have a layer of compliance, Hunterbrook says that its newsroom’s scoops will only come from publicly available information, according to the FT.
- Its first story reported on United Wholesale Mortgage; it took a short position on its stock while taking a long position on a rival. UWM has criticised accuracies in the story, called the financial positions unethical, and accused Hunterbrook of sensationalising public information.
Experiments in new models
It’s worth noting how there are experimental new ways of playing with formats – witness the explosion of audio-first news organisations growing off the back of the podcast boom – and playing with business models.
It’s one thing to solicit subscriptions or donations in exchange for funding, as these are typically framed as a path to protecting impartiality; it’s quite another for a news organisation to effectively bet on the news on which it reports.
But it wouldn’t be the first time. Back in 2007, WIRED reported on how Sharesleuth, which is owned by billionaire Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, found much of its funding by shorting the stocks of the companies that the news site reported on – a model that has drawn widespread criticism throughout the project’s history.
There are also several investment firms like Hindenburg Research and Muddy Waters that both investigate companies and then take positions. In Hunterbrook’s case, there will be something of a wall between Hunterbrook and Hunterbrook Media (its newsroom).
Sourced from the Financial Times, WIRED, WARC
Uncovering key moments for car buyers
‘Traditional’ in-person touchpoints are still critical moments for car buyers, according to research from Lens Marketing.
Touchpoints that play a role in driving brand preference are mixed between on and offline, found a study. But those with the highest importance for conversion still include the dealership, showroom and sales staff.
Why offline touchpoints matter
While the car-buying journey leans more towards online channels, thanks to the many resources available for making well-formed decisions, the human touch – embodied by dealers and the experience of test drives – remains crucial. It has the greatest potential to either convince or dissuade potential...
Judo Bank uses AI for employee feedback and sees boost to CX
Judo Bank, an Australian neobank, used an AI-powered platform to better engage employees and found that investing in their physical energy and mental wellbeing correlated with better customer experiences and feedback.
The AI ‘workplace companion’ replaced or augmented traditional employee surveys to create a 360-degree feedback loop that allowed employees to get enhanced insights into their performance.
Why employee engagement matters
It’s no secret that happier employees stay longer in jobs and tend to perform better in the long run. Judo wanted to take the employee experience to the next level with weekly feedback and to link this to its CX programme. The new employee platform – developed with insights services company Evolved Thinking – proved that higher levels of engagement positively impacted customer relationships.
Takeaways
- Investing in the physical energy and mental capacity of your employees flows onto customers, and this is a better predictor of retention than what people say they’ll do.
- The strongest predictor of customer satisfaction – including whether they’d refer Judo Bank to friends or colleagues – was an employee’s higher levels of physical energy.
- Leavers had consistently lower employee wellbeing, customer scores and financial performance relative to non-leavers.
- Continually going above and beyond for customers may represent a burnout risk, which makes it important to continuously monitor physical energy levels and encourage breaks.
- Fostering a strong collaborative and analytical culture improves what employees put in. This culture, alongside retention, is associated with better customer performance.
Read the full ESOMAR paper here: Judo Bank JEDI: The linkage between organisational culture with employee experience and customer experience
Sourced from ESOMAR
[Image: Judo Bank]
How Pandora built a culture for experimentation
Pandora, the world’s largest jewellery brand, improved its incremental sales from Meta by over 150% by accelerating strategic testing and implementing the findings.
Why experimentation matters
Experiments enable advertisers to identify strategies and performance improvements among the many choices for campaign setup in performance marketing.
The Pandora experience
- Pandora’s experimentation journey started by implementing incrementality measurement and running ad hoc experiments to develop a well-performing strategy.
- Pandora was able to unlock a new level of growth by building out a “test and learn” culture to accelerate learning and truly see the benefits of experimentation.
- This way of working enabled Pandora...
Focus on savings frustrates marketing procurement teams
Marketing procurement teams at big global brands are frustrated with their current KPIs and want to broaden the metrics of success beyond savings, according to new research from the WFA.
Why marketing targets matter
Those who set targets often fail to understand marketing – only 52% of marketing procurement executives surveyed* said their target setters had “good” or “very good knowledge” of marketing – which increases barriers between procurement, marketing and the rest of the organisation.
The result is that many marketing procurement executives are being asked to deliver blunt or disconnected objectives that are likely to make it harder for procurement to work effectively with marketers and deliver real value.
Takeaways
- Just 15% of respondents said targets were based on detailed bottom-up category plans, by marketing category and market; targets are more likely to be based on a simple percentage of media & marketing spend (38%) or overall company financial requirements (24%).
- Media investments are the main focus for hard savings (in 2023, it was the main driver for 64%; and this drops to 53% in 2024).
- To look for savings, more brands are focusing on creative (19% in 2024, up from 11% in 2023) and production (11%, up from 5%) as they take advantage of technology advancements, including Gen AI.
- Saving expectations for 2024 are higher than 2023; one in two organisations expect to deliver 7% savings and above, and a further two in 10 expect to save more than 11% of their marketing investments.
Key quote
“In a world where AI could soon be telling marketing procurement how much things cost, marketing procurement could aim to redefine itself as ‘brand investment managers’, helping their organisation shape advertising and promotion investments, revealing new opportunities, reducing waste and driving out inefficiencies” – Laura Forcetti, Director of Global Sourcing at the WFA.
*Setting and Delivering Targets in Marketing Procurement is based on responses from 51 senior marketing procurement executives at global multinationals spending a cumulative $114bn in marketing annually.
Sourced from WFA
How one drinks company got into the Gen Z mindset
Australian beverage company Lion took a novel approach to new product development, by staging a house that used five bedrooms to reflect the different mindsets of Gen Z consumers.
The storytelling approach led to a deeper understanding of how the product might fit into the lives of consumers, as well as delivering insights that are empathetic and human rather than abstract slides on PowerPoint.
Why empathy in research matters
Researchers are finding creative ways of researching their subjects, with storytelling emerging as a favourite method. But the means of delivering insights has remained predictable: charts, graphs, tables, reports, booklets, posters, and slides. By using empathy, however, you can generate more understanding and emotion around the information delivered.
Takeaways
- Lion worked with The Lab, a cultural insights agency, on a collaborative project to learn more about the Gen Z audience, pioneering new approaches to client engagement using empathy-driven delivery techniques.
- The project included two weeks of self-reported ethnography, documented through videos and posts on Instagram accounts, as well as over 100 qualitative interviews with Gen Z participants.
- Five core mindsets emerged from the initial research and these were used for an immersive innovation session at an Airbnb with five different bedrooms decorated to reflect the five mindsets.
- Lion used the insights from the project ‘to create exciting and strategically relevant NPD’ for its five-year innovation pipeline, stemming from a consumer-centred place.
Key quote
“By presenting human and cultural insight in a fully immersive and experiential way, by treating both our research subjects and our research consumers as humans, and by logging off Zoom and spending more work time in the real world, we can add even more value to the work we do as research professionals” – study researchers and authors, The death of the debrief.
Sourced from ESOMAR
[Image: Lion]
Four rules for brands when working with creators
Sixty-one percent of digital consumers say they use social platforms to follow a creator they like, according to research that aims to help brands take better advantage of working with creators.
The study from Snap Inc. and MAGNA uncovered consumer perceptions and preferences related to creator content.
Why creator marketing matters
IPG MAGNA estimates that marketers are forecast to spend $5.8bn on working with creators in 2024. As consumers’ receptivity to creators continues to grow, it is becoming increasingly important for brands to develop guiding principles on how best to leverage creators.
Four rules for working with creators
- Take...
China’s livestreaming sector enters new phase
The number of professional hosts working in China’s short video and livestreaming sector has topped 15 million, although growth in viewer numbers appears to have tapered off.
That’s according to new data from the China Netcasting Services Association (CNSA), reported by the South China Morning Post, which estimates that almost the entire country’s internet population is already using online video apps and other video services.
Takeaways
- In a 2023 survey, the CNSA found that 71% of internet users had made online purchases based on viewing short videos and livestreams, up from 43% in 2022.
- The same survey also reported that over 40% of users considered short videos and livestreams as their “primary consumption channel”.
- Alongside the 15 million hosts, there are more than 660,000 companies running online video services as their primary business.
- In the first 10 months of 2023, sales from livestreaming e-commerce were up 59% on the same period a year earlier.
- Livestreaming commerce accounts for around 18% of all online shopping in China.
Why livestreaming in China matters
Livestreaming as a category has grown rapidly in recent years but as it now seems to be hitting a plateau in terms of new users, platforms will likely have to work harder in their marketing to attract and retain both hosts and customers.
Sourced from South China Morning Post
Creativity sees big boost from AI at Spikes Asia
The number of entries to Spikes Asia that used AI in the creative process more than doubled in 2024.
The Spikes Asia Creativity report 2024 includes what won at Spikes Asia and why, and highlights trends emerging from the winning work, of which the increased use of AI is just one.
Winning themes
- Tackling urgent briefs: brands are helping to change behaviours across a range of issues, from sustainability (#unplasticIindia), to gender bias (See Equal #sharetheload), to organ donation (Paper Organs).
- Building connections through culture: winning work showed how brands understood culture (The Moving Canvas), the nuances of different platforms (My Parent is a TikToker), and social memes – so they stood the best chance of connecting with audiences.
- More use of humour: whether to make difficult issues more approachable (Blokequet), drive a brand message (England Bitter) or turn flaws into features (Sammakorn NOT Sanpakorn), humour proved an effective tool.
- Immersive entertainment: from the use of ongoing stories (Milk Manga), to winning product demos (Try Galaxy Fold Experience), to encouraging UGC (Skinny Phone It In), brands were involving their audiences.
Sourced from LIONS
Where to start with multisensory marketing
Appealing to the senses has become paramount for brands aiming to stand out, build trust, and differentiate themselves from the competition, writes Scott King, Director at Full Fathom, in a new article for WARC.
Why multisensory marketing matters
- In a world inundated with marketing messages, the ability to harness multisensory experiences offers a powerful tool for differentiation and brand resonance.
- Research by Wunderman Thompson found that consumers are indeed demanding immersive sensorial experiences: 63% seek brands that can provide multisensory moments, and 61% long for brands that can ignite intense emotions.
Marketing across the senses
In 2024, consumers are on a journey of sensory exploration and innovation. By crafting truly multisensory brand identities and experiences, based on sensory science, there is an opportunity to develop more immersive experiences and communications that captivate and resonate with consumers on a deeply profound level.
Key takeaways
- Cross-sensory sound in the context of an AR fashion experience increases engagement by over 30% and perceived value of the products featured by around 20%.
- Brands need to be developing unique taste assets – ownable drinks, canapes, flavour experiences that surprise and delight whilst also embodying and communicating the brand through taste.
- Multisensory design is all about unifying the lines between different sensory modalities to create truly immersive experiences. Brands are combining sound, light, scent, and touch to captivate consumers and leave a lasting impression.
A majority of Americans and US advertisers now use ad blockers
Over half of American internet users block online ads, with professionals in advertising and other online-adjacent industries even more likely to do so.
Why ad blocking matters
It’s a pretty damning refutation of online advertising if experts, often those who work to build advertising and tracking technologies, are not only worried about their own privacy (27%), but actually want to block advertising (20% among advertisers, the highest of any expert group surveyed). It’s a sobering read.
By the numbers
According to a Censuswide survey of 2000 Americans on behalf of the popular ad and tracking blocker Ghostery, 52% of all respondents use an ad blocker, but ‘expert’ users with a technical or – perhaps more worryingly – an advertising occupation are much more likely to use this software.
- 66% of advertising professionals
- 72% of programmers
- 76% of cybersecurity professionals
Key quote
“It’s very telling that individuals who are not only more knowledgeable about the inner workings of the internet, but actually behind the mechanisms for targeted advertising and tracking, are protecting themselves far more than the average American.
“As these experts shore up their privacy and data protection against their own products, everyday consumers must take action to avoid remaining susceptible to the ever-expanding, invisible world behind their browser” – Jean-Paul Schmetz, CEO of Ghostery.
Sourced from Ghostery
GWI research shows broadcast TV’s surprising staying power
Despite some declines in TV viewing, research firm GWI’s Global Media Landscape report shows that TV remains the most viewed channel per day globally, even as online TV and streaming rise.
Why broadcast TV matters
Too much focus on TV’s decline can obscure the bigger picture that it remains a powerfully effective tool (perhaps even more effective now that we live in a low-trust age globally, according to Peter Field) and one that people enjoy and continue to use a lot.
The trouble is that the perception of TV’s demise is having real-world effects. Not only are advertisers spending less, but financiers are adapting their terms in line with what they increasingly believe to be a risky exposure, as in the case of Paramount Global.
What’s going on
As GWI’s research (see chart) shows, the rapid growth of streaming relative to TV may be normalising as big-screen viewing reaches an equilibrium.
- What’s more, it remains a critical channel for introducing people to new brands: 31% of global respondents report discovering new brands on TV versus 17% who do so from pre-roll ads on streaming platforms.
- Perhaps the greater trouble is at the level of the overhead. The kind of content, namely news, that makes traditional TV channels useful public services simply does not exist on most streaming platforms. In part, this is down to shifting consumption patterns as well as the relentless flow of bad news.
- A vital lesson is that crossover in media remains high and that channels are not a zero sum game.
Key quote
“Live TV is still a core form of entertainment for consumers,” says Chris Beer, trends analyst at GWI. “But as with any form of consumption, appetite is always subject to change. Although TV still dominates, our data shows that at the end of 2023, 13% of UK Gen Zs don’t watch broadcast TV on a typical day.”
Sourced from GWI, WARC, Variety
Chrome's tracking protection a watershed for measurement
The rollout of tracking protection in Chrome is an opportunity for CMOs to adopt a holistic view of measurement, and to leverage incrementality, multitouch and multimedia attribution.
Takeaways
- Acknowledge that last-click attribution is flawed and re-evaluate your measurement strategy.
- Embrace a new kind of media mix modelling: it has evolved considerably and many of the perceived barriers are no longer the issue they once were.
- Focus on creative excellence that is fit for channel. Advertisers need to acknowledge platforms are unique, and flex their approach to get the best out of each.
- Ultimately, marketers need to take the C-Suite with...
Platform Insights: Snapchat bounces back
After several years of flat advertising revenues at Snapchat, WARC Media is forecasting a 13.7% increase in 2024 (2023: +0.1%) as the platform pivots to a new strategy.
The prediction is included in Platform Insights: Snapchat, the latest in a series of reports exclusive to WARC Media subscribers, which include an overview of platform investments, media consumption and performance insights.
Why Snapchat matters
It’s easy for brands to overlook Snapchat in the context of giants such as Meta and TikTok, but as Alex Brownsell, head of content, WARC Media, explains: “In an era where social media apps are evolving into mass entertainment platforms, and social communication has retreated to group chats, Snapchat is betting that a laser focus on enabling real connection and community will breathe new life into the platform.”
Takeaways
- Annual advertising revenue to reach $5.2bn this year
The platform’s latest earnings call revealed a change in strategy, with the company moving away from augmented reality and instead prioritising AI for ad optimisation, content experience and user growth. Business and industrial is forecast to be the biggest spending category on Snapchat in 2024 ($756.8m), while political ad spend is expected to increase 85%, owing in part to the upcoming US presidential election.
WARC’s annual Marketer’s Toolkit survey found that 21% of advertisers plan to increase investment in Snapchat, while 29% expect to decrease spend. APAC marketers showed the highest intention to increase investment (23%), while Europe has the lowest (20%).
- Global DAUs reach 414 million
Snapchat has seen its base and reach expand, especially with unique audiences among younger cohorts. DAU growth in North America remained flat while the rest of the world users grew 19%. India leads as the country with the largest Snapchat advertising audience, ahead of the US, Pakistan, France, and the UK.
One fast growing market is Australia, with users spending up to 17 hours on the Snapchat app per month. Australian Snapchatters also reportedly open the app 40 times per day.
As social media becomes a place to discover products and brands, We Are Social reports that just over one in five consumers choose Snapchat for brand search.
- Brand-safe content
As digital platforms undergo heavy scrutiny, an advantage of Snapchat lies in its high levels of brand safety. Data from Snapchat shows close to 99% brand-safe content on Spotlight, and 100% safe creator content.
Snapchat is also actively launching products to help brands partner with its creator community, including its Creator Collab Campaigns, and is aiming to enable advertisers to tap into cultural moments. Social commerce is growing on the platform thanks to its focus on lower-funnel objectives, AR and AI assisted tools, creator content, and high reception among users due to the ‘close circle effect’.
Snapchat’s change of platform strategy signals a move to a new kind of digital future: a return to the more literal “social” element that channels originally aspired to.
Sourced from WARC Media
Gaming drives purchase in three key SEA markets
New data from WARC shows that at least a quarter of video gamers in Indonesia and Singapore have bought a product they first saw in a gaming stream or while playing a game themselves, but the latter rises to 31% in Malaysia.
Why gaming matters
Southeast Asia’s gaming culture is thriving, with the number of mobile and PC gamers in the region expected to increase to 344 million by 2027, up from 288.5 million in 2023. The reach that gaming offers can be especially helpful for driving funnel objectives, from discovery to purchase.
Key statistics
- Over half (59%)...
Brands need to communicate sustainability benefits
Brands need to communicate sustainability benefits
Sustainability communications can serve as an untapped opportunity to highlight the potential long-term cost benefits of a sustainable choice, finds a new report.
Sustainability and Purpose, by MAGNA UK and IPG Mediabrands in partnership with Kantar and Google, is based on the shopping journeys of more than 5,000 consumers. It argues that brands can be both purposeful and profitable by leveraging sustainability throughout the path to purchase.
Key findings
- Sixty percent of UK shoppers across all categories claim to go online at least once a month to learn about sustainability; this number increases to almost 90% among Gen Z shoppers.
- Seven in 10 shoppers say they feel encouraged to buy from a brand if they are aware of its mission statement; but in most categories fewer than two in 10 could correctly assign a mission statement to the right brand.
- Sustainability plays a role for 89% of UK sportswear shoppers; 26% of sportswear buyers said they intentionally bought the most sustainable option.
Why sustainability comms matters
The research demonstrates that value for money and quality have a stronger influence on purchase intent than sustainability. But sustainability concerns are drivers for both brand affinity and purchase consideration to varying degrees, depending on the audience and category. This suggests that sustainability should not be seen as “nice to have” or an “add-on”, but rather as part of a fundamental strategy within holistic communications planning.
What it means
Marketers should consider prioritising media touchpoints based on their relevance for sustainability and investing in the findability of their mission statement.
Sourced from MAGNA, IPG Mediabrands
ESG efforts aren't dead but being pursued more quietly
Recent high-profile examples of public pushback about ESG initiatives have led to a belief that companies are walking away from these commitments, but it’s actually shifting to an under-the-radar, less performative pursuit of ESG goals, especially sustainability.
Why leaning more quietly into ESG matters
The current retooling going on beneath the surface is important to monitor, as it’s making companies more focused on the effectiveness of their efforts, with a concentration on more achievable near-term goals.
Takeaways
- 92% of CEOs say they plan to stay the course on sustainability strategies, 63% of executives agree there’s a clear business case for...
