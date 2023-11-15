Content is key for Manchester City | WARC | The Feed
Content is key for Manchester City
At Manchester City, success on the pitch is helping drive success off it, with a new City Studios content hub revolutionising video production and boosting viewing figures and social engagement.
Why football content matters
Content is a crucial part of engaging with the club’s fanbase which is increasingly international – the club’s annual report shows the number of overseas ‘Official Cityzens Members’ up 210% in the year to end June – and reaching those fans also makes the club more attractive to sponsors.
Takeaways
- City’s Matchday Live shows regularly draw 1.4 million views, with the number of subscribers being added after each game double that of the previous year.
- The Club had almost 25 million average monthly active users on YouTube.
- Total engagements (measured as likes, shares, comments) across the four main platforms – Instagram, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter) and TikTok – were up by 87% on the previous season.
- Video views on Manchester City’s main social accounts increased to 6.9 billion (up 107% year-on-year).
- Across all competitions, City’s total TV audience reached 786 million, 28% higher than in the 2021-22 season, with the women’s team contributing 5 million of those viewers.
- Manchester City had record revenues of £712.8m in the 2022-23 financial year, with broadcast income accounting for 42% of that total.
Key quote
“The majority of our fans don’t have the chance to physically come to the stadium every single game, so the biggest area we need to invest in is in the content part of the business” – Roel De Vries, chief operating officer of City Football Group, speaking to the Financial Times.
Looking forward
The club sees the US as an important new market to break into ahead of the 2026 World Cup being hosted in North America, and content will be an important consideration here. It can look to US sports franchises for ideas about innovative new experiences for fans.
Sourced from Manchester City, Financial Times
[Image: Manchester City Football Club]
