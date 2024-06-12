Content for data: how publishers can take back control | WARC | The Feed
Content for data: how publishers can take back control
British consumers concerned about losing access to free online content are ready to pay with their data to get it – but first the ad experience must improve.
Half (51%) of Brits are worried about the websites and apps they use putting up paywalls, according to research* from The Trade Desk.
Key findings
- Two-thirds (65%) of Brits consume news or current affairs for free, and over three-quarters (77%) start looking for free articles when they reach an article behind a paywall.
- The vast majority (88%) would like to consume as much free online content as possible; a third (34%) claim to be using services that allow them to get behind paywalls without paying for the privilege.
- Almost nine in ten (87%) would be happy to pay for content with their data in some way, propping up the value exchange of free content in return for relevant advertising.
- Of these, over a quarter (26%) would rather pay with their data if they can control what data is collected and shared, and by what methods, while a similar proportion (27%) said they are willing to pay with their data as long as they can’t be identified, and the data is used in a privacy-safe way.
Why it matters
The industry has yet to devise an advertising experience that’s an alternative to a paywall, which benefits everyone – consumers, brands and publishers. The current offer often falls “woefully short” of that, observes Phil Duffield, VP UK at The Trade Desk.
But he suggests that cross-channel identity solutions and single sign-on authentication tools can enable publishers to “claim back the control of their own monetisation” while also reshaping the internet with an improved consumer ad experience.
*Appinio surveyed 1,500 UK adults on behalf of The Trade Desk Intelligence.
Sourced from The Trade Desk
