Consumers want brands to put purpose into action | WARC | The Feed

26 April 2023
Consumers want brands to put purpose into action
Brand purpose Environmental & social issues Strategy
American consumers believe education and new workplace policies are among the best ways for brands to address issues related to social justice, according to a study from research firm GWI.
Connecting the dots 2023 found that 62% of Americans claim social justice issues matter to them, while 47% of US consumers said that a brand's negligent treatment of employees would deter them from buying one of their products.
