Consumers want brands to put purpose into action | WARC | The Feed

Consumers want brands to put purpose into action
26 April 2023
American consumers believe education and new workplace policies are among the best ways for brands to address issues related to social justice, according to a study from research firm GWI.

Connecting the dots 2023 found that 62% of Americans claim social justice issues matter to them, while 47% of US consumers said that a brand's negligent treatment of employees would deter them from buying one of their products. 

