Consumers' sustainable aspirations are growing | WARC | The Feed

Consumers' sustainable aspirations are growing
Sustainability Environmental & social issues United States
Almost all US consumers claim to try to live sustainable lifestyles at least some of the time, and their aspirations have grown over the past year, according to research by SB Brands for Good, a multi-brand collaboration led by Sustainable Brands, a global community of brand innovators.
Why it matters
Sustainable aspirations, paired with the desire to support companies that are doing good, suggest brands can build and reinforce consumer actions by speaking up and taking action on issues of societal and environmental relevance.
Key findings
- Sustainable aspirations are growing among all consumers, but particularly among 25-to-34 year-olds.
- Nearly 70% of consumers believe that they can influence companies to do better by buying from them when they do.
- Eighty-five percent of consumers say they are loyal to brands that help them achieve a better and more balanced life.
- Among consumers reporting fewer sustainable actions and intentions, many cited “too expensive” or “not knowing where to start” as their main obstacles.
- About half of US consumers report that the COVID-19 pandemic and the current economic landscape have made it more difficult to live sustainably.
- Seventy-seven percent of US consumers agree that solving environmental issues will require solving social issues, so brands that take action in these societal areas may have a ripple effect on other sustainable behaviors.
Sourced from SB Brands for Good
