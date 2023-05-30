Your selections:
Consumers prioritise ‘value for money’ in cost-of-living crisis | WARC | The Feed
30 May 2023
Consumers prioritise ‘value for money’ in cost-of-living crisis
While behaviours informed by genetics, experiences, environment and culture are slow to change, ‘value for money’ is an emerging priority across all class and socioeconomic communities, with implications for marketing.
Marketers must analyse the attitudes and behaviours that have staying power and start doing the due diligence to understand audiences and communities better.
Changing consumer behaviours
