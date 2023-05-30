Consumers prioritise ‘value for money’ in cost-of-living crisis | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Consumers prioritise ‘value for money’ in cost-of-living crisis
30 May 2023
While behaviours informed by genetics, experiences, environment and culture are slow to change, ‘value for money’ is an emerging priority across all class and socioeconomic communities, with implications for marketing. 

Marketers must analyse the attitudes and behaviours that have staying power and start doing the due diligence to understand audiences and communities better.

Changing consumer behaviours

