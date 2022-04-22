Consumers prefer AVOD to SVOD | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Consumers prefer AVOD to SVOD
News that CNN+ is to close followed fast on the heels of Netflix announcing a decline in subscriber numbers – so has the subscription-video-on-demand (SVOD) bubble burst? Figures from Morning Consult suggest that might be the case.
Why it matters
Morning Consult data* show that, given the choice, most consumers around the world prefer to deal with advertisements as long as they can pay less. With a cost-of-living crisis upon us and with few of the many SVOD platforms that now exist having a truly compelling USP and sufficiently deep pockets – arguably only Disney and Amazon fit into this category – the future of streaming will necessarily involve advertising, as Netflix has effectively conceded.
Takeaways
- Given the choice of a less expensive, ad-supported service and a more expensive, ad-free service, consumers expressing a preference always opted for the former.
- In six countries more than half of respondents preferred ad-supported streaming services: South Korea (64%), Russia (61%), the US (57%), India (56%), France (53%) and Italy (51%).
- Germany and Spain were almost evenly divided on their preferences: 38% of Germans preferred ad-free services, compared to 39% in favour of ad-supported services, while 41% of Spanish consumers were in favour of ads and 39% wanted no ads.
- In Japan almost half (48%) weren’t bothered either way – a far higher proportion of indifference than anywhere else.
*In early March, Morning Consult surveyed a representative sample of 999-2,211 adults in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, South Korea, Spain, the UK and US.
Sourced from Morning Consult, Financial Times, BBC [Image: Pexels]
Email this content