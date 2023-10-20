Brand identity & image Brand valuation Humour & jokes

Heineken and its agency, Le Pub, have built a creative and effective partnership over three years, resulting in Heineken being named the most valuable beer brand in the world by Brand Finance, and the most creative beer brand in the world by Cannes Lions.

Why creative effectiveness matters

Heineken shows how effective creativity can be in driving the growth of a brand, and how the best work stems from trusting, collaborative relationships which have space for failure.