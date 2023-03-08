Your selections:
Consumers are looking for a sense of control | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
08 March 2023
Consumers are looking for a sense of control
Environmental & social issues Money & finance Strategy
Seventy-two percent of consumers globally say they’re conscious of the need to manage risks, and many are changing their habits and attitudes in response, according to data from research firm Kantar.
The finding, from the firm's GLOBAL Monitor research, outlines how consumers are searching for greater control.
Why it matters
Email this content