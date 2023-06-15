Consumers and AI: tell us when it’s being used  | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
Consumers and AI: tell us when it’s being used 
15 June 2023
Consumer sentiment Attitudes to advertising Artificial Intelligence (AI)

A majority of UK consumers believe that brands should disclose the use of AI-generated content (74%) and that fully automated AI-driven marketing campaigns should be carefully regulated (75%). 

That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 people aged 18+, commissioned by the IPA and conducted by Opinium, into the ethics and etiquette of using AI. 

Attitudes are changing 

  • The figures expressing these views are actually down on a similar survey conducted in 2018 when 84% of people wanted to be notified when they were not dealing with a real person. 

  • That 2018 survey also reported that 74% of British adults believed AI should not pretend to be human or act as if it has a personality, compared to 67% today. 

  • The current survey also shows a 25% decrease in the number of people who think that they should be polite and exhibit good manners when interacting with virtual assistants, from 64% in 2018 to 48% in 2023.

  • 51% believe that AI should have the right to report them if they are engaging in illegal activity in this latest dataset – a significant decrease from the 67% recorded in 2018.

But some things remains the same 

  • Increasing familiarity with the idea of AI may be shifting some views, but 61% think that humans must accept liability if the use of AI results in an accident – not much changed from the 64% measured in 2018.

Sourced from IPA