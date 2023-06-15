Your selections:
Consumers and AI: tell us when it’s being used | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC's editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
Consumers and AI: tell us when it’s being used
Consumer sentiment Attitudes to advertising Artificial Intelligence (AI)
A majority of UK consumers believe that brands should disclose the use of AI-generated content (74%) and that fully automated AI-driven marketing campaigns should be carefully regulated (75%).
That’s according to a new survey of 2,000 people aged 18+, commissioned by the IPA and conducted by Opinium, into the ethics and etiquette of using AI.
Attitudes are changing
- The figures expressing these views are actually down on a similar survey conducted in 2018 when 84% of people wanted to be notified when they were not dealing with a real person.
- That 2018 survey also reported that 74% of British adults believed AI should not pretend to be human or act as if it has a personality, compared to 67% today.
- The current survey also shows a 25% decrease in the number of people who think that they should be polite and exhibit good manners when interacting with virtual assistants, from 64% in 2018 to 48% in 2023.
- 51% believe that AI should have the right to report them if they are engaging in illegal activity in this latest dataset – a significant decrease from the 67% recorded in 2018.
But some things remains the same
- Increasing familiarity with the idea of AI may be shifting some views, but 61% think that humans must accept liability if the use of AI results in an accident – not much changed from the 64% measured in 2018.
Sourced from IPA
Email this content