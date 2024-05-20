Home The Feed
Consumer tech brands can look beyond innovation | WARC | The Feed

Consumer tech brands can look beyond innovation
20 May 2024
Purchase behaviour Shopper research & insight Technology & electronics (general)

As they plan marketing strategies, consumer technology brands could benefit from understanding the replenishment cycles for different products that saw a demand lift in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why purchase cycles matter

The tech industry often leans heavily on innovation as a way to fuel demand, but there are many other influences on consumer habits. One of those is the cycle of replacement for purchases for electronics, which can be used to help plan strategies.

Takeaways
  • Research firm Circana forecasts the US tech category will expand by 2% in 2024, with upgrade cycles from pandemic purchases likely to be a critical...

