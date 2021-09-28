Consumer packaged goods shopping behavior is normalizing, sometimes in new ways | WARC | The Feed

You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
US shopping in the consumer-packaged goods category is normalizing, with some COVID-19 trends – like buying ingredients to bake bread – declining, and others taking hold permanently.
Why it matters
The evidence is coming in, that – although COVID-19 is still very much with us – US buying behaviors are moving onto a new version of “normal.”
Takeaways
Send colleagues a link to this content.
To send to more than one recipient, put a comma between email addresses.