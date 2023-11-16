Consumer motivation in an age of reverse glocalisation | WARC | The Feed
Consumer motivation in an age of reverse glocalisation
Traditional analytics data and quantification research are not keeping up with consumer behaviours, and while awareness is an important KPI for marketers, inspiration can be a better predictor of growth and, ultimately, the next stage of marketing evolution.
Why consumer motivation matters
There is a strong correlation between inspiration and its ability to predict a brand’s likelihood to grow market share. To create cultural resonance such as that seen in Netflix’s Squid Game, brands that use inspiration and emotional insights wisely can tap into highly engaged global audiences, benefiting from organic growth opportunities and improving ROI.
Takeaways
- Social intelligence capabilities can help marketers to understand emerging global communities and what inspires them.
- Inspiring, data-driven experiences can translate into more empathic marketing approaches for a globalised world.
- Experiences that resonate with consumers’ deepest values and motivations will grow ROI when scaled for a global audience.
