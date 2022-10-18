Home The Feed
Consumer insights in the age of hyper-personalisation
18 October 2022
Personalisation Agility

Consumer insights depend on the right extraction of data to supplement the specific decisions of brands: an effective data-driven strategy will distinguish the “what” from the “why” and the “how” in order to achieve business goals.

Why it matters

There is an overload of feedback from consumers and the markets, and the data is only valuable if it can be translated into actionable insights that lead to measurable outcomes.

Takeaways

  • Agile marketing is the power to respond to specific consumer needs or unforeseen circumstances, like market forces or PR crises.
  • Market segmentation is shifting to hyper-personalisation, and localisation is not sufficient anymore.
  • Sift through noise and gather signals by being intentional, starting with the decision; and by being specific and targeted with the data.

The big idea

Brands need to distinguish between “signal” and “noise” when it comes to data: signals are actionable insights which tell brands what they can and should act upon; noise is simply data-distraction, which is meaningless.
