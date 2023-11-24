Consumer confidence grows but Christmas outlook still complex | WARC | The Feed
Consumer confidence grows but Christmas outlook still complex
Following an uncomfortable year of price rises across much of the globe, the festive shopping season is set to be a huge moment for advertising as people spend whether they like it or not, but there are now signs that consumer confidence is improving.
Christmas in the bad vibes/YOLO economy
Back in October, strategist and WARC columnist Faris Yakob wrote about the strange phenomenon of the YOLO [you only live once] economy: one in which despite predicted economic downturns, people continue to spend money like there’s no tomorrow.
GfK consumer confidence data for the UK, out on Friday, suggests that the festive period will constitute something of a rally in overall confidence. “The dramatic 10-point jump in our major purchase sub-measure, reversing some of the worrying 14-point drop we saw last month, will be good news for retailers looking to benefit from Black Friday and Christmas,” says Joe Staton, GfK’s client strategy director, in a statement.
Heading into the festive season, the fight for that spending is now heating up. WARC/AA figures for the UK alone anticipate £9.5 billion of adspend in Q4 2023. But the likes of Black Friday deals and the retailers that are set to benefit most from them, such as Amazon, will be important.
Spending through the struggle
Many people are spending money even though they are struggling. A Harris Poll in the US last week found that 81% of Gen Z and millennial shoppers plan to splurge even if 62% say they’re not set up financially to do so, Retail Brew reports.
Overall, the picture looks tight, with some surveys indicating that consumers will aim to spend less and pursue more deals; other surveys from earlier in the year, such as the IPA’s, painted a bleaker picture of greater cutbacks.
Young shoppers are out for deals
eBay research by Censuswide, based on a survey of 2067 UK adults between 30 June and 4 July, found:
- 22% of 16-34s do their shopping during Black Friday sales
- 49% of 16-34s plan to take advantage of sales throughout the festive season
Online shopping is key
Commerce media firm Criteo’s Q3 survey of 2,381 UK consumers found that the majority of people plan to spend more online (74%) this festive season, but the figures also sketch a less loyal audience:
- 79% are prepared to purchase from new online stores for the festive period
- In general, 61% report frequently trying new brands and retailers
However, it’s not just price: Criteo also found evidence of ethical and environmental price elasticity, with people willing to pay more in certain instances:
Ethically produced products
- 37% of respondents would pay 5% extra
- 16% would pay 10% extra
- 3% would pay 20% or more
Carbon-neutral delivery
- 39% would pay 5% extra
- 13% would pay 10% extra
- 2% would pay 20% or more
Locally produced food
- 39% would pay 5% extra
- 22% would pay 10% extra
- 5% would pay 20% or more
Sourced from WARC, eBay, Criteo, Retail Brew, GfK
