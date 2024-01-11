Constellation sees a bifurcated beer market | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
Constellation sees a bifurcated beer market
Drinks company Constellation Brands, whose brands include Corona, Modelo and Pacifico, sees the beer market increasingly divided between a low end and a high end – and it’s the latter that is performing better.
What’s happening
CEO Bill Newlands told an earnings call that “the low end has not been successful and has been challenged on a volumetric basis, but the high end continues to perform well – and we’re fortunate that we are leading at the high end”.
- Shipment volumes for Constellaton’s beer business grew 3.4% in Q3 (to end November) “and we achieved favorable pricing slightly above 1%”.
- Volume and pricing uplifts were partially offset by a shift in packaging mix, but taken together there was a $77m increase in beer net sales for the quarter.
Retaining consumers
- Constellation’s brands have a strong base with Hispanic consumers and command great loyalty – “that’s very valuable to us as time goes forward”.
- “We really want to keep our consumer,” said Newlands. “It’s a whole lot more expensive if you chase them off and have to go reacquire a consumer than it is to never lose them in the first place.”
- Constellation claims that its brands “deliver outstanding velocities” and that sales per point of distribution is “radically better” than the competition – factors it anticipates will work in its favor, “especially when you consider the strong brand loyalty that we have with consumers”.
- Marketing spend is running at 8.7% of net sales and no radical changes are expected in the promotional environment.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Constellation Brands]
