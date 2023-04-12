Connecting digital audio with purchase behaviour | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
12 April 2023
Connecting digital audio with purchase behaviour
Recall & recognition Podcasts, streaming & on demand Radio & audio audiences
Audio streaming can have a tangible impact on shopping habits, a new study by Spotify claims. One in five study participants reported looking up a brand after hearing about it in a Spotify ad, while 30% said they are ‘likely’ to purchase a product or service they heard about on the platform.
Sonic Science 2.0
